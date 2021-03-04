Hinesburg will soon hire its first-ever town manager, as approved by voters on Town Meeting Day.
The vote was 598-290 to leave behind the town administrator form of government, opting instead for a manager form. More than two-thirds of the voting was in favor of the shift.
Looming on the horizon is a decision by the selectboard about which of three finalists will be given the job. A slate of 35 candidates was winnowed down to the three unnamed candidates in mid-February.
On Tuesday night after the results were in, selectboard chair Phil Pouech said he thought there was a good possibility the selectboard would make a choice about the hire at its meeting on March 10.
He thinks having a town manager will bring more consistency and efficiency to Hinesburg governance.
“I’ve always said, ‘It’s hard to manage people when there’s five bosses rather than one,’” Pouech said.
Voters also approved the general budget proposed by the selectboard in a 715-181 vote. This budget is for more than $1.94 million in spending with revenue of roughly $1.41 million from property taxes.
Voters approved an article designating spending just over $178,000 for a new ambulance service passed by 529-373. Around 58 percent of voters supported this spending to begin the ambulance service approved by voters at last year’s Town Meeting Day.
Assistant chief of the Hinesburg Fire Department Eric Spivack said he was pleased with how the voting turned out.
Spivack said the few complaints about the budget for the new ambulance service “go back to some misinformation that was getting out.”
The first order of business is getting specifications on what sort of ambulance to buy, he said. The people working to form the new ambulance service are talking to other ambulance services to find out what they like and don’t like about their vehicles.
The ambulance itself will be paid for by an unnamed donor.
Hinesburg’s highway department’s budget of almost $980,000 was approved by a vote of 751-150.
The vote for the police department budget of almost $687,000 was approved with 606 for and 292 against.
The fire department and Carpenter-Carse Library budgets were both approved, too.
The selectboard’s proposal of $37,700 in spending for the town to give to 10 nonprofit organizations was approved by 795-110. Of this sum, $23,100 will go to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.
Voters agreed that the due date for property taxes will be Nov. 15 by a margin of 806 to 82.
Pouech ran unopposed for re-election to the selectboard and was confirmed by a vote of 748 to 22 for one year of a two-year term.
Although he was pleased by the margin, Pouech said, “It’s pretty good, but 22 preferred ‘blank.’”
Two other selectboard candidates ran unopposed and both were handily approved. Maggie Gordon was elected to a three-year term and Dennis Place to a two-year term.
