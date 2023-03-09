Two articles to change Hinesburg’s town clerk and treasurer from elected to appointed positions were both voted down on Tuesday.
Voters on Tuesday defeated both articles by more than 100 votes — the town treasurer article was voted down 447 to 304, while the town clerk article vote was 469 to 283.
Town manager Todd Odit presented the proposal to the selectboard to ensure that qualified individuals were in the position. An individual lacking the qualifications could theoretically be voted in, a worrying prospect for some in town.
“The only qualification necessary to run for election is to be a resident of Hinesburg. It doesn’t even require a background check,” selectboard member Maggie Gordon said during the informational meeting on Monday. “We’ve been enormously fortunate in the folks we’ve had serve, but just imagine a scenario where what if nobody runs, or what if somebody runs who has zero qualifications.”
Hinesburg was one of more than 20 towns to propose similar articles changing elected positions to appointed ones. But the feeling on Monday among residents and town officials indicated that the proposals had a lack of support among the community.
Former Hinesburg state Rep. Bill Lippert, speaking during the meeting on Monday, likened the town clerk position to “a face to the community.”
“It’s the position that — more so in my experience than the state (representative) or the selectboard in many ways — is the person in office that most people in the community interface with,” he said. “I understand this is well intentioned, in terms of trying to anticipate a problem ... (but) I think it would be a loss to the community to say that our town clerk and treasurer is now going to be simply another management employee. I don’t think we need to do this.”
Other community members agreed. Former selectboard chair Andrea Morgante said it was “the responsibility of the community to vet these people who run for office, just as we try to vet people running for selectboard” and most of the selectboard expressed hesitancy about approving the measures.
“The board was in agreement that we wanted to put this question on the ballot — and let the voters make that decision,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said.
Hinesburg’s outgoing town clerk and treasurer of 20 plus years, Missy Ross, said she understood the concerns, but said she had “faith in the people of the community to find someone and put someone forward who is capable of doing the job and doing it well.”
Ross will be replaced by Heather Roberts, the town’s assistant town clerk and treasurer, who ran uncontested.
“As I pass the torch to the next town clerk and treasurer, I want to say thank you for your years of support, goodwill and good wishes for the future,” Ross said.
