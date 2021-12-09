The roof on Hinesburg Town Hall is structurally unsound.
Until repairs can be made to shore up the roof, town officials closed the great room on the second floor.
This meant that Tuesday’s vote on whether to permanently switch to Australian ballot to decide town issues, including the budget, was moved from the second floor to the much smaller meeting room on the first floor.
In November, assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman said officials noticed the roof was sagging and decided to get it checked out.
Engineering Ventures determined the roof needs to be stabilized.
Although the firm deemed the room safe, Grossman said, town officials decided to err on the side of caution.
“We were told there’s an urgency and the work should begin immediately,” Grossman said. “As we learn more, we will keep the community updated.”
On Tuesday morning, Dec. 7, as voting on the Australian ballot issues was happening, assistant town clerk Heather Roberts said the first-floor meeting room was not very crowded, in part because “over 200 people voted early.”
Hinesburg’s town hall is over 120 years old, having been built in 1901, and the span the old lumber crosses in the main hall is very long.
“There’s concern for the integrity of the roof if there was a heavy load on it,” Grossman said, the weather could change suddenly, and the roof could be piled high with snow.
She said the only part of the building engineers recommended the town not use is the main hall.
The town has started the search for a contractor to fix the problem and Grossman said she didn’t know how long it would take to restore the structural integrity of the building.
“We’re going to start as soon as we can, and it will take it will take as long as it takes.”
