A tree may grow in Brooklyn but a forest is growing in Hinesburg.
A $225,000 grant from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board should plant the seed for the Vermont Land Trust and the town of Hinesburg to grow the Hinesburg Town Forest by 25 percent with the purchase of 291 acres from the Carse family.
The sale is scheduled to close in February, said Pat Mainer, chair of the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee. Mainer was feeling pretty confident of the odds of raising the $195,000 to complete the deal.
Bob Heiser, the Vermont Land Trust’s Champlain Valley Regional director, said the purchase price of the property is $305,000.
The rest of the $105,000 in the fundraising goal will add $50,000 for a town forest management fund and $55,000 for acquisition costs, conservation costs, legal expenses and an endowment for the Vermont Community Foundation to ensure the finances to uphold the conservation in perpetuity, Heiser said.
The fundraising effort already has $20,000 from the town — profits from timber sales on the town forest.
He said the Carse family contacted the Vermont Land Trust in late 2019 and since then has been working to give Hinesburg the first opportunity to buy the land.
“It’s a really significant acquisition, both in terms of connecting forest land and wildlife habitat, and also as a recreational connection,” Heiser said.
It’s big block of contiguous forest land that will connect the existing Hinesburg Town Forest with the 1,172-acre Fred Johnson Wildlife Management Area and give a southern access to the town forest.
The Carse property will grow the town forest from 834 acres to 1,125 acres, connecting to an additional 15 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails.
It also increases the forest’s value as a wildlife corridor for species like fishers, bears, bobcats and moose that need large forests to range over during their lifetimes, Heiser said.
The $225,000 grant Hinesburg received was part of $2.53 million the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board awarded to conserve nearly 2,000 acres of farmland, natural areas, recreational land and a historic property in nine Vermont towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.