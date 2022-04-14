The Hinesburg selectboard last week voted to go out to bid for a study and design for a new fire station, beginning what could be a years-long process to replace the town’s 50-year-old station.
The bid would allow the town to seek bids on doing a full study of the fire station and then presenting a design.
“I expect that the study and design would take months. We’re simply looking for the approval to use impact fees for that study and design,” Hinesburg fire chief Nicholas Baker said. “The goal is for the company to put together multiple options for a fire station with multiple locations and kind of get some public input on it and see what the best direction is to move forward.”
Fire officials say they’ve outgrown the station and need to expand to accommodate their needs.
The current fire station was built in 1972.
“I think the community has outgrown the station. We don’t have needs like a decontamination area, or a true place to keep our turnout gear,” Baker said. “We just built bunkrooms, which are accommodating, but I just think that the department’s and the town’s needs demand a new fire station.”
He added that the possibility of construction is likely years out.
“This is not the intention to try and slam dunk a fire station next year. This is simply: what are we looking at going forward? And what’s the cost going to be?” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.