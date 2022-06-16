Hinesburg supports study on wake boats

Hinesburg has sent a letter of support to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources asking it to study the issue of wake boats on lake ecosystems, and to potentially develop statewide regulations in response to a push from a group looking to mitigate wake boats’ effect on Vermont’s lakes and ponds.
The group, Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes, petitioned the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources in March urging the group to study the effect wake boats have on the ecosystems of lakes and ponds, and potentially manage or restrict wake boat activity in the state.
The group asked the selectboard to sign a letter of support of the petition, which is being reviewed by the agency.
Wake boats are motorboats designed specifically to produce large waves for wakeboarding and wake surfing. These boats create waves “much greater than that produced by other boats or by wind-driven waves,” the petition read.
Wake boarding and wake surfing are the fastest growing segment of the watercraft and recreational boating industries, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes identified Lake Iroquois in Hinesburg as one of 11 lakes throughout the state where wake boats and wake-enhancing devices “can cause environmental damage, degrade water quality, create safety hazards for people in or on the water and near shore, and cause physical damage to property and shorelines,” the group wrote, citing several academic studies.
The boats, the group argues, help erode shorelines, increase algal blooms due to stirred up sediment, destroy habitat and disrupt aquatic plants, as well as threaten lake and pond wildlife.
In their petition, the group cites a first-hand report from William Wright, of Shelburne, who said that in 2020 his then 4-year-old grandson was playing in the water next to his dock on Lake Iroquois when a “large wave from a wake boat washed him under the dock.”
“As he was wearing a life jacket he was caught between the water and the underside of the dock. One of his cousins pulled him out before other waves arrived so he was not hurt, but easily could have been,” he said. “This event reinforced my concern over the generation of such large wakes on small lakes.”
There’s a history of the selectboard taking up environmental issues on Lake Iroquois. In 2020, the selectboard debated the dangers of applying the herbicide ProcellaCOR to areas of the lake.
The selectboard has been “interested in what’s happening in Lake Iroquois and wanting to make it the best possible resource for humans and for wildlife that live around the lake,” selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said. “I think there’s a lot of evidence that wake boats are pretty detrimental to birds, like loons, that nest on the edges of the lake.”
Currently, the only limitation on wakes is a 200-foot no wake zone from a shoreline, according to Meg Handler, a member of the group that lobbied the Hinesburg selectboard asking for its support to “help prevent the degradation of the water quality in Lake Iroquois and other lakes and ponds.”
Handler previously pushed against the use of herbicide ProcellaCOR in the lake.
“This 200-foot zone is inadequate for a new class of boat called a wake boat,” she said. “We are asking the state to address this growing problem now by managing wake boat activities sooner rather than later before it gets to be too big a problem to solve. Water quality at Lake Iroquois depends on your protection and you can do a lot to help us by supporting this petition.”
At its June 1 meeting, the selectboard received pushback from property owners on Lake Iroquois, arguing against any support for regulations on wake boats.
“This may be a bigger issue elsewhere, but I’d like to call on what I think is the localized picture of Lake Iroquois,” said Rodney Putnam, a Lake Iroquois resident and member of the town’s recreation committee who owns a wake boat. “On our lake there’s maybe 90 properties in that neighborhood, there’s approximately 30 power boats, and of those numbers there’s only three wake boats — mine being one of them.”
He called parts of the group’s petition “sensationalized,” and argued that the larger boats causing environmental damage are not present on the small Lake Iroquois. He also wondered if curtailing wake boats would “affect my property (and) my resale value ... does it limit the number of people who might be interested in my property and the value declines?”
“Every lake is different and to paint a broad brush of every lake in the state and say, ‘you can’t do this anymore’ across the board isn’t necessarily fair,” he said. “Every lake should be looked at differently and surveyed.”
Michael Summers, another homeowner on the lake who owns a wake boat, told the selectboard that there is an etiquette on Lake Iroquois since he’s been there, and all the boat owners respect each other.
“I’ve never seen anybody not follow that etiquette. We’re all held to these boating standards, we all follow them, and I think it’s unfair to ban a certain thing with the understanding that people are following the rules,” he said. “To put out blanket mandates, it’s not the right thing to do.”
Jack Widness, the head of Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes, said during the June 1 meeting that according to the data, wake boats “have doubled in terms of their power. As the wakes get bigger, the damage we talk about that’s included here by reputable academic researchers, indicates that there are significant damage to the environment on the lake shores, the bottom of the lake, as well as interfering with other people that are on the lake.”
“Our position is based on the evidence we’ve presented through our petition,” he said.
The selectboard, in its decision, walked back writing a letter asking for regulations on wake boats and instead wrote a letter expressing support for the study of the issue. Selectboard member Mike Loner expressed caution about “the appropriateness of the selectboard” being asked to write a letter in support of a ban.
“In supporting this, I would like to see the state go through a thorough investigation and decide statewide — not just one body of water — what the impact is from these wake boats and what they believe should be done,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said.
“Lake Iroquois has some unwritten rules and people are following them. That’s good and I believe that’s probably true,” he said, “but it sounds like there should be some real rules written and applied appropriately.”
