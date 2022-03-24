Hinesburg has paid $10,000 for two separate water treatment systems after finding contaminated drinking water in two locations in town.
The point-of-entry treatment systems, installed on water main lines on a Forest Edge Road home and at the town garage, will treat water on the main incoming line and will cost anywhere $1,000 to $3,000 per year to maintain.
Town officials in September discovered contaminated water in two wells serving the private residence and the town garage. The Department of Environmental Conservation sent a letter to the town saying it had discovered high levels of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” — at both properties.
Officials with the state and the town initially said they were optimistic the contamination was limited only to those properties, but a study testing the wells is incomplete and may be for some time. It is unclear what the cost of the study would be, but officials have estimated it could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000.
State officials pointed to a landfill near Observatory Road, capped more than three decades ago, as the likely source.
But “discerning if the landfill is the cause of contamination is still unknown,” Hinesburg assistant town manager Joy Grossman said. “We will be gathering data from monitoring wells over the next few years.”
Adding to the mystery is the fact that all the paperwork from testing that was done when the landfill was in operation is missing. The landfill may have been capped and tested, but there is no documentation to prove that.
The town is now working on a draft form of closure certification, but are still waiting for regulators to inspect the property, Grossman said.
The town, meanwhile, has not applied for any state money to help offset costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.