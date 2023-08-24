Hinesburg has set its tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year at a slightly higher number than originally anticipated — a 0.1 percent increase to be exact.
The town’s $4.7 million budget, approved by voters in March, came with a 3.6 percent tax increase. But towns don’t codify their grand lists until the end of the fiscal year — and with the grand list increasing “slightly less” than estimated, the town is bumping up the tax rate to 3.7 percent. That means homes with an assessed value of $100,000 will see a $21.50 increase to their tax bill, rather than a $21 increase under the original tax rate.
Altogether, when adding the residential school rate plus the town rate, the combined increase is 4.67 percent, resulting in a tax bill increase of $101.20 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit.
A home assessed at $400,000, for example, would see its total bill increase by $404.80 for a total of $9,068.
The town’s fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $4,798,710, includes little in the way of spending increases — only 0.25 percent. The town’s goal is to try and keep expenses stable amid declining non-tax revenues.
“There was a fairly sizable reduction in non-tax revenue, so that meant that the amount raised taxes was going to go up by that amount, even if spending didn’t go up,” Odit said previously.
The budget and tax rate’s initial vote by the selectboard was not unanimous. Selectboard member Dennis Place said he wanted to see some services cut to limit tax increases.
“It just keeps adding up year after year after year,” he said.
Odit said that the town would have to cut the budget by about $180,000 to not raise taxes at all and indicated that the town is “really at its taxing capacity” until new development comes online.
