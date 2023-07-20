Hinesburg’s Carpenter-Carse library is searching for a new director following the resignation of its current head of staff.
Beth Royer, who has been the library’s director since 2019, announced in June that she would be stepping down from the position. Jill Andersen has stepped into an interim role while the library searches for a new director.
“I appreciated the friendliness of Carpenter-Carse Library before I worked there in any capacity, so I am hopeful that they will find a great candidate to keep it the beloved community hub it was before (and while) I worked there,” Royer said in an email. “Certainly the existing staff, resources and volunteers will keep the trusty ship running until the board finds a new person to be in charge.”
During her four years, Royer “expanded our community’s vision of what a library can and should be,” staff at the library said, adding that during her tenure, the library increased programming for patrons of all ages — “bringing the community together in person and online through reading, music, LEGOs and pie socials.”
Royer had been in the role since 2019, when Sara Armstrong-Donegan stepped down to take a position as development coordinator at the Intervale Center in Burlington. Donegan had worked with the library for nine years, The Citizen previously reported.
“(Royer) expanded the ‘Library of Things,’ allowing patrons to borrow everything from bikes to sewing machines to telescopes. In addition to new objects to borrow, she also expanded the physical space of the library, moving programming outdoors, enhancing exterior spaces at the library, and launching nature-based programming,” library trustees said in a press release. “More than anything, Beth was a steady hand as (the) Carpenter-Carse library served a vital role for the community during the COVID-19 crisis.”
“The residents of Hinesburg will be forever grateful for the work she accomplished and her steadfast belief in the power of our community,” the library said.
The Carpenter-Carse library has since April embarked on a new strategic plan for the library, the first update in seven years. It conducted a community survey over two weeks earlier this year to garner input on how to improve and expand their operation.
Carpenter-Carse’s last strategic plan went into effect in 2016. The library board planned to re-evaluate the plan after Royer became Carpenter-Carse’s director in September 2019 but halted that process during the pandemic.
The library will be accepting applications for a new director through July 30, and said it is seeking “a visionary candidate committed to engaging with our community, continuing the library’s vital role in our growing town, and ensuring the library is accessible and inclusive.”
“As our community works to recover from the pandemic, Carpenter-Carse Library looks forward to continuing to be a vital space to gather, learn, recover, and grow with the residents of Hinesburg,” trustees said. “Thank you to the Hinesburg community for being part of that vision.”
