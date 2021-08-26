How much wood can a woodcutter cut before they’re no longer cutting wood for their own family use but are actually running a woodcutting business?
The town of Hinesburg has decided Allen and Andrea Lavalette have far exceeded the amount of wood they have been cutting for their own personal use and are running a commercial woodcutting operation on their Beaver Pond Road property.
On Aug. 18, the board voted unanimously to pursue legal action against the Lavalettes, authorizing town manager Todd Odit to ask the town attorney to seek a judgement to fine them. Fines which could run up to $200 a day.
Board member Dennis Place said he wanted to be sure the board was being fair and treating everyone equitably since fines for people with contractor yards have been delayed.
Selectboard member Phil Pouech said it was an apples and oranges situation because the two situations are not comparable. Contractor yard regulations are being changed so those fines are delayed until the regulations are in place.
On Aug. 4, the selectboard was on the verge of adopting tighter zoning regulations for contractors and mechanics with home-based businesses, but the regulations were kicked back to the planning commission for review and revision, a process that could take more than six months.
In a memorandum, zoning administrator James Jarvis shared photos he had taken of the Lavalettes’ property showing huge piles of uncut logs, massive mounds of split firewood and heavy equipment that looked more commercial than familial.
“I believe the photographs document the scale of this operation being well beyond personal cutting of firewood,” Jarvis wrote.
He said the Lavalettes claimed they ceased commercial woodcutting and “firewood for sale” signs on Beaver Pond Road, North Road and Cheesefactory Road were taken down. Jarvis told the selectboard that a sign was put back up again at the corner of Beaver Pond and Texas Hill roads but were were taken down again.
Director of planning and zoning Alex Weinhagen said the fines theoretically could get steep with penalties accruing back to when the violations were officially entered into the record in early August. But in practice, he said, judges seldom charge the maximum allowable.
Allen Lavalette said they had not applied for a permit because town officials told them it was unlikely they would get one.
“Why waste money and try to get one when you tell us we’re not going be able to?” he said. “It’s not a zoning issue. It seems like it’s a neighbor issue.”
Lavalette feels he is being singled out because other people run firewood businesses from their homes that aren’t zoned commercial.
Andrea Lavalette, said the town was coming after them “just because we’re Lavalettes.”
“It’s kind of funny that the two neighbors that are complaining aren’t even from Vermont,” Allen Lavalette said.
At the meeting, Odit said, “The question before you tonight isn’t about whether or not there is a violation. That has been determined. It’s whether or not you’re going to choose to enforce the violation.”
Lavalette said they had not appealed the violation decision because of the cost.
Tough choice for grant decision
The Hinesburg Selectboard faced a tough decision about whether the town should apply for a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant to develop Lot 1, the parcel of lawn behind the police and fire departments on Farmall Drive, as a town green, or to help purchase 291 acres from the Carse family to add to the Hinesburg Town Forest.
Odit said a town can only submit one application.
Board member Maggie Gordon, who supports both projects, said, “It is absolutely imperative that we have a park in the center of Hinesburg, but to be honest I don’t see that this grant is appropriate for Lot 1.”
The Carse property acquisition is more compelling, said board member Mike Loner.
Pouech said while he leaned toward supporting the town green, he made the motion in favor of choosing the Carse property purchase for the grant. His motion passed unanimously.
New planning and town manager assistant
Hinesburg has a new planning and town manager assistant, Dana Farley of Charlotte.
Odit said Farley’s job is part-time and, because she has retired, the Hinesburg position works well for her.
“She has lots of planning experience. Most recently, she was assisting in the Shelburne zoning office,” Odit said.
