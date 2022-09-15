Hinesburg is looking for a consultant to work with a task force of residents to shape the direction of the town’s police and fire departments.
The consultant, according to a draft request for proposal, would prepare a 10-year strategic plan for achieving specific goals that “reflect the community’s public safety values and vision.” Notably, the company would work hand in hand with a task force of residents, chosen by the selectboard, to help shape the plan.
“What, generally, does public safety mean to residents of Hinesburg? We’re going to get a lot of different opinions,” town manager Todd Odit said. “The consultant will distill those down and say, ‘Here’s what the consensus is, or the majority is, here are what other communities are doing, here are ways you can achieve that vision of public safety.’ It’s meant to be broad and not specific.”
Hinesburg has not conducted a full study of its public safety since 2008. That study focused primarily on appropriate staffing levels, based on an average number of annual calls per officer.
But in the wake of the town’s recent police budget rejection — and with some 400 units of residential housing on the horizon — the town is now unsure of what its department should look like.
The town’s police department has been facing pressure from some members of the community that say it is too large based on Hinesburg’s population. After voters in March voted down the department’s $815,483 budget, selectboard members spent months debating what it wanted its department to look like.
The selectboard in April trimmed nearly $20,000 from its original request — cutting an administrative assistant position entirely and reducing the budget for per diem service — but by the time the town finalized a revised budget, three of the departments six officers had left for neighboring departments.
Hinesburg currently has four full-time officers. The department recently hired a new sergeant but is still looking to fill two vacancies to fill out the staff.
The selectboard during the months leading up to the August budget vote had told residents that they would try to “keep the status quo” within the department, selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said, until they could have the more in-depth study done like the one that was conducted in 2008.
Since then, the department has explored merging its police department with Shelburne, and more recently with Richmond. The two towns’ selectboards had a joint meeting to discuss the possibility.
During its Sept. 7 selectboard meeting, Hinesburg Selectboard members debated whether to first appoint residents to the task force prior to sending out its reqeuest.
“My concern is if we put it out and then we appoint (members to the task force), they could say ‘Well I didn’t have anything to do with this, I would’ve done something differently,’” Odit said.
Lovell said that it would be appropriate to send out the bid as a selectboard while interviewing people for the task force to expedite the process: “I think it just drags it on way too long if we first get the task force and get their input — it’ll be December before we have a rough draft or a finished proposal. We had said in June that we were going to get this put as soon as possible.”
Selectboard member Phil Pouech emphasized that whoever is hired should look at what other departments across the state are doing.
“For us, public safety, as far as police go, is officers in cars cruising around during the day and investigating problems that happen. We’ve heard other people say ‘Maybe you need somebody who isn’t necessarily a policeman but who will come and open your car door and do other things. That would free up the full-time people,” Pouech said, adding that seeing what other towns are doing might reveal other valuable ideas.
The town will continue drafting the proposal and will then start the process of interviewing residents for the task force, but it is unclear when that process would be completed.
“We wouldn’t necessarily want to pick people who already have real strong opinions one way or the other, but people who are interested in this process,” Pouech said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.