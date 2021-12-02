The fundraising effort to add 291 acres to Hinesburg Town Forest crossed the finish line Tuesday.
Twenty-four hours earlier Bob Heiser of the Vermont Land Trust was very confident that his organization, the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board and the town of Hinesburg would raise the $420,000 needed to buy it from the Carse family in time for a February closing.
At that time Monday, it appeared fundraisers were just $10,000 shy of their goals, so all signs were good with more than two months to go.
But a day later, Heiser called The Citizen back to say they had tallied up all the donations and the needed funds were in the bag.
Actually, the groups had to raise just $120,000; a combination of grants brought in $300,000, Heiser said.
“This is a great steppingstone for this project,” he said. “Folks were incredibly generous and there was the generosity of an anonymous donor who matched other contributions.”
The first time Heiser walked this stretch of forest he was struck by its beauty, impressive views and what a unique forest it is.
The property is dominated by a dry oak-pine forest, which is uncommon in Vermont. The forest is mostly a combination of red oak and white pines.
Dry oak-pine forests only grow on south facing slopes, Heiser said. Because there are so many oaks it’s more open with a nice canopy.
Pat Mainer, chair of the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee, said, “It’s a beautiful south-facing bowl. The wildflowers in spring are spectacular.”
The property is contiguous with the historic Hinesburg Town Forest, which is believed to be the oldest town forest in Vermont.
The Carse property is on the southwest corner of the existing forest and will bring the total size of the town forest to 1,125 acres.
Mainer said the property will increase the town forest’s value as a great area for hiking, mountain biking and hunting, but the big advantage is connectivity. It connects to the Fred Johnson Wildlife Management to the south, another Carse property to the south and to the present town forest to the northwest.
The property is on the north side of Lincoln Hill Road about a half mile west of the Huntington town line.
In preparation for the closing, the Hinesburg Selectboard voted unanimously Nov. 17 to convey easements to the forest to the Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board.
Town manager Todd Odit said the town will still own the land, but conveying the easements will enable those two organizations to develop a forest management plan.
The conveyance will put “limitations on what can be done with the property and a requirement for an ongoing management plan,” Heiser said.
There is an existing plan for the current town forest, but having the expanded forest come under one easement and a new forest management plan is made a bit less complicated by the convenient coincidence that the current plan has reached its 10-year end and it’s time for revision and renewal, Mainer said.
“Hopefully,” she said, “within a year of the closing, we’ll come back to you with a management plan” for the whole 1,125 acres.
Mainer was emphatic in her assertion that the town will have an opportunity to comment on the management plan.
“Oh, yes, without a doubt,” she said.
