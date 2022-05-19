Rehearsals begin around 3 p.m. but band members typically arrive early — ready to go before Niel Maurer even steps into the room. Their instruments are tuned, sheet music out, fiddling on their instruments and talking among themselves, waiting to start playing. A portrait of Ella Fitzgerald hangs on the wall.
They start off with a somber song: “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” a 2005 alternative rock song by the punk rock band Green Day.
“The classic middle school rock band song,” says Dylan Lutters as he positions the microphone. “Dark vibes.”
Lutters sings the tune, while the six other members of the band play along. Eleanore Lutschner plays the cello, providing an appropriate sound for the tone of the song.
“More angst!” Tracy Tomasi-Applin yells to Lutters through the noise.
By the end of the rehearsal, which, generally, turns into more of an improvised jam session, the band members are running outside of the rehearsal space, asking their parents if they can stay for 10 more minutes.
Since March, this group of seven Hinesburg Community School kids have been practicing every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in preparation for what will be the debut show for The Greenhawks on Friday.
Coming out of yet another wave of COVID-19 this fall, Niel Maurer, an educator at the school, was thinking of ways of giving the school and the community a good pick-me-up. The school’s fall musicals had been postponed for two consecutive years, and the theater space was being used primarily for storage.
“At first I thought, let’s do a variety show. Let’s shake the tree and see who comes out,” he said. He eventually got six kids into one room, and it quickly developed into something exciting.
“I realized, ‘Oh man, these guys have the chops,” Maurer said. “They’re into it, they’re professionals. They keep me on my game.”
The band is made up of Lutters, Lutschner, Mireille Howatt-Walker, Abby Kelly, Molly Kelly, Jordan Kramer-Nilson and Maggie Miller —- all in the sixth grade except for Abby, who is a fourth grader.
“I think the parents don’t quite know what we’re doing,” Maurer said.
Spending a day sitting in rehearsal, it’s easy to see how much the kids enjoy practicing after a day of school. They have a set list ready to go for their two shows, but they like to throw songs out there and learn them on the spot.
“We see it, I mean, they just light up,” said Tomasi-Applin, an educator at the school. “They’re a great crew because they really do listen to each other. They’re respectful and aware of sharing a creative space. They’re really encouraging of each other.”
As of this report, they have one more day of rehearsals to lock it in before the big day. They’ll perform an in-school show for all the kids in the K-8 community school, and then they’ll do a 7 p.m. performance for the general public Friday. All are welcome.
Their set list will have a variety of different songs, from “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr., to “Hey Jude” by The Beatles.
For Maurer — or “the maestro,” as Tomasi-Applin calls him — his hope is to inject some spirt back into the school after two years of lockdowns.
“We just need to spread some joy,” Maurer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.