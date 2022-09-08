A nearly 200-unit residential development, the largest ever planned for Hinesburg, is nearing final approval by the town’s development review board.
The Haystack Crossing, set to be built in the Hinesburg Village just north of the Kinney Drugs on the west side of Route 116 and to the south of Shelburne Falls Road, is in the final review state with the board. Members on Tuesday, Sept. 6, were set to potentially finalize the application by BlackRock Construction but could not proceed because the board did not have a quorum.
Eight years in the making, the 76-acre development would feature 176 units, a mixture of single- and multi-family housing as well as a 50-unit senior housing building, along with commercial spaces and 20 units of affordable housing.
“It’s the biggest development project Hinesburg has ever seen — in the history of the town,” Hinesburg’s director of planning and zoning Alex Weinhagen said. “It’s a very significant project.”
First proposed and undertaken in 2014, the project went through several sketch plans that were initially denied by the development review board in 2014 and 2015 — based on the lack of availability of wastewater and municipal water at the time to service the project.
Those denials, however, were overturned by the state Environmental Court upon appeal.
The development review board was set to finish its preliminary review in July 2020 but was developers sought and were given an extension. The final application materials were submitted in March, and the board has continued its review through three hearings — Aug. 2, Aug. 16, and Sept. 6. The next meeting is set for Sept. 20.
The development review board has already started drafting conditions of approval. After it closes the final hearing, the board will have 45 days to issue a written decision.
“It started going through the review process, had a few hiccups along the way, and only now, seven or so years later, is it finally coming to fruition with a final review,” Weinhagen said.
The project would be one of the first in a long line of projects working their way through the town’s review board. The Hinesburg Center 2 project would consist of nearly 100 units; final application materials have been submitted.
In March, Jan Blomstrann, the founder and former owner of the energy firm NRG Systems in Hinesburg, announced last week that she would be donating 46 acres of land for a new affordable housing development through a partnership with the Champlain Housing Trust.
In total, the town is expected to see nearly 500 units come online within the next five to 10 years, officials said.
