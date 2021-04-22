Hinesburg’s first-ever town manager, Todd Odit, will take the reins Thursday, April 22.
The search for a manager began last December and Odit was selected from a pool of 42 applicants, according to a press release from the town. At Hinesburg’s annual meeting in March, it was decided that the job would be for manager, not administrator as it had been in the past.
Selectboard chair, Phil Pouech said in the release, “This moves Hinesburg into a new era for our town management. It was becoming apparent over the last few years, Hinesburg’s continuing growth and the complexity of operating multiple town services requires strong and decisive leadership. This change will also allow the elected selectboard to focus on town policy and forward looking strategy. I know it is the right time to make this change and I am excited to have Todd join our team.”
Odit’s resume includes 18 years of Vermont municipal government experience — most recently as Jericho’s town administrator. He has also served as assistant town manager in Essex and as a senior legislative associate with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
He holds a bachelors in environmental policy at the University of New Hampshire and a masters in environmental law from Vermont Law School.
Odit lives in Essex Junction with his wife, a CVU teacher, and two school aged children.
“I am honored that Hinesburg chose me to be their first Town Manager,” Odit said. “I am extremely excited for my first day and can’t wait to start working on the town’s immediate and long-term needs. Just as importantly though, I look forward to meeting the employees, residents, business owners and community leaders.”
Hinesburg’s interim town manager, Joy Dubin Grossman, will work with Odit to help get fully on board in the new role.
