Town Meeting Day is a uniquely Vermont custom that people from the Green Mountain State are passionate about keeping as part of their traditional local government process.
It is another indication of the pandemic’s impact that, in spite of their loyalty to this legacy, many towns are making changes to the Town Meeting Day process to try and inhibit the spread of coronavirus.
Selectboard chair Phil Pouech said he is pleased with the plan they have developed to preserve as much of a traditional town meeting while holding it socially distanced via Zoom.
The state legislature passed Act 162 in 2020 which allows towns and cities to use Australian ballot for voting in 2021, instead of being required to vote for some items such bond issues from the floor of a possibly COVID-rich public town meeting.
On Dec. 2, the selectboard decided to avail the town of this opportunity, passing a resolution to have all votes cast by Australian ballot this March.
Hinesburg’s resolution says the town will hold two town informational meetings – one on Jan. 20 and another on March 1, 2021. Town Meeting Day is March 2.
“The one thing we said we would not do, that some towns have done, is have one line item for the total budget,” Pouech said. “That’s not how we’ve done it in the past. The budget is broken down by department and category.”
He said this year as well the budget will be broken down into the categories that Hinesburg voters are used to seeing. The usual divisions of the budget people recognize will be there including police, fire, town government and social items like funds for charities and programs the town supports.
“It won’t look too different. It will have what they’re used to seeing,” Pouech said.
The first informational meeting on Jan. 20 is intended to be similar to Hinesburg’s traditional town meeting on the night before Town Meeting Day by giving town residents the opportunity to suggest changes to the ballot.
This town meeting is “so people can have final input and could potentially make changes to the ballot,” Pouech said.
Interim town administrator Joy Durbin Grossman said the first meeting must be held this early so there will be enough time to get the ballots printed.
The resolution the selectboard passed says ballots must be ready no later than Feb. 10. The resolution outlines steps the town staff and selectboard will take to “ensure information on the budget and warned articles will be available to the public well in advance of March 2.”
Besides sharing information on the ballot items the second informational meeting on March 1 will give Hinesburg residents a last opportunity to lobby for support or defeat of items on the ballot, Grossman said.
Voting will take place from mid-February to March 2, Pouech said. He is not sure if the town will mail out ballots to all voters or only to those who request a ballot.
Also unknown in this strange new world is how many people will want to vote by mail and how many will chose to vote in-person.
Pouech said the selectboard hasn’t made a final decision on whether people can pick up a ballot in person to fill out and mail in at Town Hall because it’s closed because of the pandemic.
He said one of the issues that may be on the ballot is whether voters would like for the town to change from a town administrator to a town manager form of government.
In recent years, while Renae Marshall was town administrator, the selectboard gave her all of the responsibilities of a town manager, Pouech said. But another selectboard could take those responsibilities away.
One of the advantages of a town manager, he said, is that person can work more deftly, for example Hinesburg’s town administrator is authorized to spend up to $5,000 on any item. A town manager can spend up to the amount that has been budgeted.
Pouech said, if the town decided to buy a snow plow and the town administrator finds one for $45,000 and that is within what’s budgeted, the selectboard would need to meet and approve the purchase. In the meantime, the snowplow may have been sold.
“A town manager would have the wherewithal to say this is what we need, and this is what we’re going to get,” he said.
