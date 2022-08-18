Hinesburg officials are in discussion with Richmond to possibly share police services between town borders.
Selectboard chair Merrily Lovell during a meeting earlier this month said there “have been discussions with the town of Richmond in terms of sharing police” and that the Richmond Selectboard approved moving forward with the possibility.
“We’re really hoping to move forward on this and find some way to share the police,” she said. “It should be a cost saving for both towns.”
Richmond’s town manager, acting police chief and two selectboard members met with Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit, selectboard member Phil Pouech and police Chief Anthony Cambridge to talk about the possibility several days after their selectboard meeting.
“It was decided at the end of the meeting that we would work on finding someone who is familiar with the creation of municipal union districts (and) to give a presentation to a joint meeting of the boards of what they are, what the process is to get there and then see if there were any opportunities where the two towns might be able to work collaboratively,” Odit said.
Cambridge, in an interview with The Citizen, cautioned that the idea to combine services “is really exploratory at this point, because it’s never really been successfully done before, or not that I’m aware of.”
“There’s examples of contracting for police services, but there’s no examples of merging” in Vermont, he added. But “it’s my impression that both Richmond and Hinesburg are on board.”
Hinesburg’s police department $815,483 budget was narrowly rejected at March Town meeting, 431-484.
The selectboard and town officials then spent the weeks debating what the department should look like in a town the size of Hinesburg. They eventually passed a budget in May, but by then, three officers left to find other positions in Shelburne and Williston.
Hinesburg currently has four full-time officers, Cambridge said. The department recently hired a new sergeant but is still looking to fill two vacancies to fill out the staff.
“We’re definitely still in the process of rebuilding,” Cambridge said.
As a result of the instability, Cambridge has been exploring the possibility of regionalizing with other departments.
“It’s something that I’ve been pushing for a while and something that I, over time, have reached out to the town manager about and individuals on the selectboard about and we all came together and approached Richmond,” Cambridge said. “It’s been talked about for a long time, but we specifically started this now because their chief has left.”
Cambridge was previously in discussions with Shelburne to combine services but talks between those two towns have since fallen by the wayside.
Shelburne only months ago was struggling to keep police officers after problems with its previous police chief caused an exodus of officers and dispatchers.
But “things are looking up” for the Shelburne department, police Chief Michael Thomas said. It has six officers in full-time rotation, providing enough flexibility to cover days and evenings without overtime or without officers being alone on a shift.
Two officers now at the Vermont Police Academy will at some point move into the full-time ranks in Shelburne, which is still contracting with the state police for some overnight coverage. But Thomas said he hopes to have that back in-house once the department is fully staffed with nine full-time officers.
Both Thomas and town manager Lee Krohn said they haven’t had any discussions recently with Hinesburg on the prospect of combining departments.
“I think I think we need to stabilize first and then make decisions from there, see what each town would have to offer,” Thomas said. “I think that’s a conversation that I would choose to probably take part of, but it’s higher than us.”
For Hinesburg officials, the prospect of combing services could bolster overall police coverage for both towns and could potentially save money as well.
“Ultimately, it would provide better coverage for both towns, better services,” Cambridge said. “There is money to be saved, and any amount of money to be saved is significant.”
A merger with Richmond, Cambridge said, would most likely reduce the reliance on state police for overnight coverage, but “at this point it’s something that I have to talk to the town about and to the state police about to see where we should be when we resume coverage as usual.”
“I think we could provide better service, possibly 24/7 coverage in this department as opposed to the state police, which would, I think, obviously provide better coverage,” Odit said.
A larger department might also be more attractive to officers as a place to work, providing more opportunity to climb through the ranks through various positions, he said.
