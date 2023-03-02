Janet Francis, a Forest’s Edge Road resident in Hinesburg, had been getting her drinking water tested for some 20 years — up until 2009, when annual water monitoring of residences near the town landfill ended.
Then, in the fall of 2021, when news broke that drinking water contaminated with high levels of poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS — was discovered in her neighbor’s home, she and other residents nearby started testing their drinking water out of their own pocket.
“We needed to know whether our water was clean for us and our kids,” she said. “It would’ve been nice if the town would have done it, but we could not afford to wait.”
Those tests came up clear. But now, 18 months later, residents like Francis are calling on the city to expand drinking water testing to all properties in the vicinity of the town landfill, following news last month that contaminated drinking water above state accepted limits was detected in two more residential homes.
“In light of the recent report of increased levels of contamination from the landfill affecting a growing number of residences, we request that the town arrange and pay for testing of our water sources for PFAS and other contaminants on a regular basis,” reads a letter sent on Jan. 25 to the Hinesburg selectboard, signed by 18 residents living on North, Beecher Hill, and Forest’s Edge roads. “Obviously, it is of high importance to anyone living near the landfill to know the status of their water supply.”
Stone Environmental, an environmental consultant group hired by the town, has confirmed that the 38-acre parcel of land on Observatory Road is leaching dangerous contaminants like PFAS and methylene chloride — both carcinogens, the former which has been linked to human endocrine disruption and kidney and testicular cancer.
“The downward hydraulic flow ... the steep overburden hydraulic gradient, and the lack of a confining layer is allowing the leachate contamination to migrate significantly from the landfill,” the report says.
The report also noted that “based on chloride and sodium concentrations, it appears that leachate is migrating from the landfill in both a southern and southeastern direction,” and that “the extent of migration has not been defined to the southeast.”
The landfill, which operated from 1972 until 1988, accepted solid waste from both Hinesburg and Richmond, but was eventually closed and sealed off with a permanent chemical-resistant plastic sheet in 1992 to contain any contaminants.
Some residents living near the landfill had regular testing done for nearly two decades, which ceased in 2009. But then, a development proposal nearby, as well as a proposal to install solar panels on top of the property in 2019, led officials to discover that the landfill had never been properly closed.
Paperwork for the landfill’s closure certification ended up missing — both on the state and town’s end, officials have said previously. That’s when, as the state was conducting tests to confirm the landfills closure, contaminated drinking water at the well serving the town garage was discovered in the summer of 2021.
The town moved to hire Stone Environmental to conduct semi-annual testing on those properties, and purchased point-of-entry treatment systems, or POET systems, to treat that water.
Stone’s latest report, released in February, confirmed two more homes have PFAS levels above the state’s limit. It now recommends continued semi-annual monitoring at the four properties with previously discovered contamination, as well as expanding drinking water monitoring to four new residences on North Road, Beecher Hill Road, and Forest Edge roads.
It means the town — which has already shelled out more than $50,000 on treatment and testing — will continue to see mushrooming costs. Two more POET systems have already been installed on the newest homes with contaminated water, at more than $10,000 a piece.
But the 12 residents not currently queued up for testing say they cannot wait — that Stone and the town should immediately test as many homes as possible.
“We had asked a year and a half ago. We asked again in January. Now there’s a number of people in the area that would like to know what’s up,” Tim Parent, a North Road resident, said.
Several residences had their drinking water tested in 2021 — either by themselves or by the state — and found no contamination or levels that were deemed safe by the state. But, given the uncertainty of the flow of the groundwater, residents said, they want to be certain that the chemical makeup of their water has not changed since then.
“Testing the abutting property owners and adjacent property owners would be appropriate to see if it has spread there. That’s a significant number of homes,” Francis said. “This is good data gathering — it’s appropriate to test the abutters, and it’s also appropriate because the water flow is not exactly known.”
Town officials have said they likely plan on following Stone’s recommendation — testing the four homes and, if contamination is detected, further expanding the parameters of the town’s water monitoring.
Stone is following guidelines set by the Ground Water Protection Rule and Strategy, state law that says if state limits are exceeded at any of the new locations, then additional homes in an extended perimeter would then be monitored and tested.
“We’re going to follow the recommendations of Stone Environmental — we’ve been happy with their work, they’re scientific, they’re accurate, they’re thorough — so we will follow their recommendations,” said Merrily Lovell, the chair of the Hinesburg Selectboard. “If those tests come up that those wells need remediation, then we’re going to have to take care of that.”
The nearby property owners plan on speaking at the town’s selectboard meeting, which was held on Wednesday after press deadline.
At least one selectboard member has said that the town should do its due diligence in testing more than the recommended number of homes.
“I would hope that as a board we push Stone Environmental — when they recommend based on their science where we test, I would want us to lean towards the maximum, so that even if we come up with a lot of negatives, which we’re hoping to, people can feel relieved rather than sitting there in an unknown state,” Hinesburg selectboard member Phil Pouech said at the Feb. 15 meeting.
For now, the town has confirmed they are applying for funding with the state to do a feasibility study, or an alternatives analysis, said town manager Todd Odit.
“That would look at what makes the most sense financially — maintaining POET systems, or would it make more sense to say extend the town’s water system to this area so they’re on town water, or maybe it’s drilling a new community type well in a safe location to supply these homes,” he said.
Whatever the case, the issue of the landfill “is not going to resolve itself,” Francis said.
“The leaching is happening, and unless we ... dig it all up and take it away like a superfund clean out, it’s going to be there and the risk to the neighbors and the town is going to be there for water in our households,” she said. “We don’t know the extent of the problem. Stone doesn’t know the extent of the problem. The town doesn’t know. We, as the property owners drinking the water today, do not know what has changed from the last time we had our tests, with our own pocketbook paying for it.”
