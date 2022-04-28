Nancy Waples, a Hinesburg resident, was sworn in as an associate justice of the Vermont Supreme Court this month, becoming the first woman of color to join the five-member bench.
Dozens of family, friends, members of the state judicial branch and other top government officials attended the ceremony on April 15 as Gov. Phil Scott swore in Waples.
“This is a banner day for our state. Nancy Waples’ appointment breathes fresh air into the foundational notion of equal justice under the law,” Vermont Chief Supreme Court Justice Paul Reiber said. “I applaud your arrival to this court.
Waples, 61, will replace Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by President Joe Biden.
The daughter of immigrants, Waples parents fled the communist revolution in China to Canada and then eventually to the U.S. Her parents were initially unable to immigrate the U.S. due to exclusion laws — federal legislation that suspended immigration for the Chinese.
Those laws were eventually replaced by ethnic quotas, which allowed her father to immigrate to the U.S. but prevented her mother from joining him, splitting up the family for four years.
But they eventually reunited. Waples later worked side by side with her three siblings in her parent’s restaurant outside of New York City, learning to speak English at the age of nine.
“By sheer force of will, my family succeeded,” she said. “I grew up with the dust of honest labor on my hands. My father and late mother faced many challenges with great courage and integrity so that their children could pursue their American dreams.”
She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary and then her law degree from St. John’s University of Law in New York. She has worked as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office before she was nominated by then-governor Peter Shumlin to serve as a state superior court judge.
“Nancy wouldn’t be the person she is today if not for her impressive personal story. Her life story and experience give her perspective that only add to her qualifications for this role,” Scott said before swearing her in. “Judge Waples will be a justice who reflects not only the talents of a well-qualified candidate, but the possibilities that are open to all.”
The nomination marks Scott’s third supreme court justice appointment in his tenure. He last swore in Associate Justice William D. Cohen in 2019.
The court is now made up of three men — Reiber, Cohen and Harold E. Eaton Jr. — and two women, Waples and Karen R. Carroll, also a Scott appointee.
Waples “is the right person at the right time for the supreme court,” Scott said. “The unanimous, bipartisan support she received from the senate demonstrates that as well.”
Waples lives in Hinesburg with her husband, Greg. Vermonters since 1991, they have two sons, Lane and Graham, both law students working in New York City.
“My life has been enormously impacted by growing up in two very different cultures ... I now have a new home in this court, and to the justices and the entire staff of the supreme court — you’ve welcomed me so warmly and graciously and it is a distinct honor to be in your midst,” she said. “I will learn and grow every day I sit on the bench and that process will continue for as long as I have the privilege to wear that black robe.”
