The Hinesburg selectboard last week rejected the three bids it received to build a state-mandated wastewater treatment facility, citing a ballooning cost that the town is uncertain how to pay for.
The project, as currently proposed in the bids, would have cost the town over $20 million.
The selectboard, during its June 7 meeting, voted unanimously to reject the construction bids, based on a recommendation by Aldrich & Elliot, the engineering firm contracted with the town to design the facility. Engineers from the firm recommended beginning the process of exploring alternatives.
“We have been discussing some alternatives, some options for what could be done differently down there, (but) all of those things would need to be reviewed and approved by the state,” Jason Booth, the engineering group’s vice president, told the selectboard during their meeting. “No matter what happens at this point, the state has to provide some concurrence with what, and if any, changes are made down there.”
Hinesburg is one of several towns that are facing multi-million-dollar upgrades, buildouts, or renovations of their wastewater treatment plants. Unique to Hinesburg is the state mandate: In 2018, the town received a discharge permit from the state that required it to reduce the amount of phosphorus and ammonia in its wastewater discharges to the LaPlatte River — leaving the town on the hook for a new facility to comply with those regulations.
The facility would meet those limits, as well as meet the future needs of the town as it expands its housing stock in its village growth area.
But last month, the town received three bids for over $15 million — “way above what was estimated,” town manager Todd Odit said at the time. With other costs like construction contracts and construction contingencies, as well as engineering and permitting costs included, the total price tag would have been $21.5 million, project engineers said.
“We can’t go forward with a project if it’s going to require more borrowing than what the voters had approved,” Odit said.
Alternatives or cost-cutting measures have yet to be discussed. The state permit requires a drop-dead date for the town to have the facility operational by Oct. 31, 2026, said Wayne Elliot of Aldrich & Elliot.
The hope, he said, is to put something back out to bid later this year, approve it, and start excavation in the spring.
“All parties continue to explore additional funding sources to reduce the overall costs to the town,” Elliot said. “Alternatives for reducing the costs are being evaluated over the next few weeks and will be presented to the selectboard so they can make a decision on how to move the project forward.”
Voters in 2020 approved a borrowing capacity of $11.7 million for the new facility on Lagoon Road. Approximately $2.5 million of that has been spent on cleanup and removal of sludge at the site. The town has also received more than $12 million in federal and state grants, project engineers said.
The remaining debt is being financed over a 30-year period. The town will pay $33,333 for the first phase of the loan installments and will then have to pay annual loan payments of $182,033 once the construction of the plant is complete.
Residents are already beginning to see rate increases because of the debt payments for the project.
The town last year approved a 3.7 percent increase in the water and wastewater budget that included annual increases to customers’ wastewater rates of anywhere from $120 to $145 per year, and those are expected to continue increasing over the next several years.
