Literature and the Arts with Susan Lepple

Join Susan for a creative approach to exploring children’s literature. Through the use of fine art, movement, assemblage, and music, students will experience books that are silly, thought- provoking, creative, and caring.  Students may create fairy houses, make hats like Madame Chapeau, be inspired to expressively cave paint like the Lion and the Little Red Bird, and move, groove, and create to world music.

Who: Grades 1–4

When: Session 1 – Wed. Jan. 7 - Feb. 12 (6 classes)

Session 2 – Wed. March 4 - April 8 (6 classes)

Where:  Art Room

Time: 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Cost: $120

Maximum: 10

Hinesburg Children’s Choir

The Hinesburg Children’s Choir continues with CVU senior Kianna Ayer and junior Maya Phelan co-directing this year’s program. We are thrilled to have this dynamic duo to continue this musical tradition geared toward our youngest singers. Please plan on a concert performance to culminate this program the first week of May.

Who: Grades 2–4

When: Tuesdays – Jan. 21 – May 5

Where: Danielle Sertz’ Music Room

Time: 1:45-2:45 pm

Cost: $75

To register for programs go to www.hinesburgre.com

