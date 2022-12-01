Efforts to build a 150kW solar array on Hinesburg’s landfill are proceeding, but after discovering contaminated drinking water emanating from the landfill last year, the selectboard remains hesitant to commit to its completion and will ultimately decide on the project at its next meeting.
First capped in 1992, the landfill on Beecher Hill and Observatory roads has been earmarked for a solar array for three years. The town in 2019 bid out for the project to be developed, and eventually partnered with Acorn Renewable Energy Co-op.
After discovering contaminated drinking water at two locations in Hinesburg, official’s suspicions that the landfill was leeching were confirmed, which forced the town to spend more than $30,000 to recap the landfill and rectify issues with its drinking water.
Now, town officials are awaiting advice from their lawyer before OK’ing the last two steps before work can commence.
“Generally, it all sounded very good,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said at a Nov. 16 meeting. “Then, all of a sudden, we had problems with our cap. We have two contaminated wells and we’re concerned that, five years from now, two more wells will pop up.”
“We’re a bit unsure,” he added. “We would like to move forward with this project, but we don’t want to put the town at risk for added costs.”
In 2019, with the assumption that the landfill was properly capped, Acorn Energy Co-op, as well as two other engineering and design companies, were brought in to build a solar panel to fulfill renewably energy goals as laid out in the town’s master plan.
Acorn Energy Co-op, which serves residents in towns in Addision, Rutland and Chittenden counties, offers a unique business ownership model: The company offers shares in its solar projects to Vermont residents and those investors can then use the project’s net-metered credits toward, in this case, their Vermont Electric Co-Op bills.
The company in June 2021 completed a similar project on a landfill in Bristol, and has other solar arrays in Middlebury and Shoreham.
“Typical investors are people who can’t build solar on their own home for whatever reason,” said Ben Marks, the co-op’s president. “You could buy into this for a lower cost per kilowatt installed than putting panels on your own roof and have the same offsets on your bill as you were if you owned a dozen panels yourself.”
Acorn has been working with the town’s energy committee to make investment in the project available to Hinesburg residents, Marks said.
“The overall intent is to have the township be the beneficiary of this,” Marks said. “People in town who want to take advantage of this would have the ability to do so and benefit from the town’s lease of this brownfield site.”
Linked to the project is Aegis Renewable Energy, which is responsible for designing and eventually building the array. Ownership would then pass to Acorn.
The town in 2019 signed off on a lease agreement for the companies to conduct work on the site. But in order for the project to proceed the selectboard will have to renew that lease, which is expiring at the end of the year.
“The document preserves our right to have site control, which we need in order to build this thing,” Marks said.
The companies also need a post closure amendment — a document that confirms to the state that the $602,000 solar project would not negatively affect the landfill if it’s eventually built on it.
“The post closure amendment is the next major step that needs to happen in the process,” said Aaron Lavallee, the inside sales manager with Aegis.
Hinesburg has had to pay out $10,000 for two point-of-entry treatment systems to treat contaminated water wells serving the town garage and a private residence that contained poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” — which are known carcinogens and have links to endocrine disruption.
Then $21,000 was spent to Stone Environmental Consulting to conduct biannual testing and get the closure re-certified with the state.
The landfill was capped in 1992 with a chemical resistant plastic sheet that was supposedly sealed over to contain any contaminants. Paperwork for the testing that was done when the landfill was closed ended up missing — both on the town and state’s end, officials said.
“I think many of the issues that have been addressed at the landfill over the past construction season were deferred maintenance to some degree, things that we should have caught and remedied earlier on,” said Kasey Kathan, a member of the solid waste management program at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation. “I think you have done the work that was requested and that should bring the landfill cap up to operating as it’s intended.”
Engineering officials with the project have said that the solar project should have no impact on the landfill. If it does, legal language in the agreement protects the town from financial obligation if it was forced to remove infrastructure from the property.
“I don’t think that you all have any liability if that were to happen — we would hope that it doesn’t because that would be a big financial hit to the project — but we understand where your priorities lie and that’s already in the lease agreement,” Marks said.
The Hinesburg selectboard, at its Dec. 7 meeting, will bring both the lease agreement and post closure amendment onto its agenda.
“We do want it to happen, but just to be on the safe side we want to run it by our lawyer before we say yes,” selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said. “We hope to be able to say yes then — we’re all very enthusiastic about having as much solar as we can in Hinesburg, but we’ve had so much trouble with this landfill cap.”
