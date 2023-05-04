Hinesburg is beginning the process to join 25 other towns in Vermont that have a local option tax, which could potentially add needed revenue to the town that saw its non-tax revenues decline last year.
The town selectboard has begun the process of forming a charter committee, the first step to changing the town’s charter to allow the town to adopt such a tax.
A local option tax allows for a 1 percent additional tax on Vermont’s sales, meals, rooms, and alcohol beverage taxes, which the town could use as revenue for the municipality.
Town officials have been exploring the idea for months now “because it would add revenue to the town and lighten the tax burden for residents,” selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell said. “It’s a way to bring in some income and lift a little bit of the burden from the taxpayers.”
“It sounds like a really important tool at this point,” selectboard member Paul Lamberson said.
More than 80 percent of Hinesburg’s budget revenue comes from property taxes, and the town saw less than expected non-tax revenue last year.
Shelburne most recently joined several Vermont municipalities in March in adding an option tax, and other neighboring Chittenden County municipalities like South Burlington and Williston already have one on the books.
