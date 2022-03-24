Hinesburg has proposed a new police budget — roughly $15,000 less than its original budget, which residents voted down on Town Meeting Day — but officials have said they want more community input before the selectboard finalizes a spending plan.

The new budget keeps six full-time officers as well as a part-time administrative assistant, but cuts back on salary and benefits by roughly $10,000 to reduce the overall budget to $800,491.

The administrative assistant would also see their hours reduced from 25 hours a week to 20, while the per diem budget — money used exclusively to pay part time officers while the town’s full-time officers are on vacation or must miss time — would be cut, totaling roughly $4,000 in cuts.

“The prudent thing to do at this time would be to hit pause. Let’s not do any harm and gather community input and determine what the future of the department is before making any cuts in a short amount of time,” town manager Todd Odit said at the March 16 selectboard meeting.

The town’s police department is facing pressure from residents over how many officers should be in the town of 4,700. Voters in Hinesburg narrowly rejected the department’s $815,483 budget at town meeting, 431-484.

The town still has some breathing room before a new budget needs to be implemented. The town has until July 1 to pass a budget, but even then, the town has a bit of breathing room, albeit with more urgency.

Odit said he has prepared another rough budget that employs only five full-time officers — “just sort of an exercise to see what the impact would be,” he said. But that would sacrifice the COPS grant approved in the summer of 2020, a $125,000 Community Oriented Police Services grant that funds the town’s sixth officer.

The town would lose out on some savings in the short term as a result, Odit said. The grant program receives funds for the sixth officer for three years with the stipulation that the town will pay for the fourth year, which means the program ends in 2025.

Town officials have made it clear they want to have community input and informational meetings before they OK a new budget.

“I think it could be a mistake to make a rash decision and reduce the force of the police department without having that wider community discussion,” Odit said. “I think there are a lot of opinions out there, but I think we need to gather all of those opinions and establish some facts as well as community benchmarks.”

The town plans to let community members give input during an April 6 selectboard meeting before they consider approving — or postponing — the new budget.

Selectboard members expressed hesitancy on making any significant cuts to the budget or reducing the number of officers on the staff. With several new developments in Hinesburg underway, officials said that reducing the staff at a time when the population is expected to grow would be unwise.

“We don’t want to make a rash decision and we don’t want to make a decision we will regret in the near future,” selectboard member Merrily Lovell said. “It’s often been said ‘Well, there’s not any crime in Hinesburg.’ Well let’s not find out if there’s not any crime because our police officers are doing such a good job, as they found out in Burlington by reducing their police department.”

During the selectboard meeting last week, Odit said that state police, facing staffing issues itself, sent a memo to the Shelburne Police telling them that — “I think this is the message across the state — ‘If you have an existing police department, don’t expect to cut your forces and then rely on the state police, cause it’s not going to happen.’”

“I think the message we’re hearing from the state is ‘You’ve got to take care of yourselves, don’t rely on us,’” Odit said.