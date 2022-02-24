The Hinesburg selectboard last week voted to postpone the town’s ambulance service, after recommendations from fire department Chief Nicholas Baker due to a lack of staff within the department.
Baker, in a memo to the selectboard, said that the “unfortunate reality” is that the town does not have enough staff to support a 24/7 ambulance service, and that proceeding with the round-the-clock service would no longer be feasible given the low staffing levels.
“We have stayed optimistic throughout this process that we would be able to maintain adequate coverage between our full-time staff and call staff, while gaining new members along the way,” Baker said, “but my concern and realization is it will be unfair to our membership, our citizens and our mutual aid partners for us to continue this venture at this time.”
The town has been working to establish its own ambulance service for some time. It previously contracted with Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue in Colchester, but they notified the town last year that they would be unable to continue to offer service in Hinesburg.
Baker, who has led the town’s fire department as chief for eight months, spearheaded the initiative to launch the service and had originally set a July 1, 2021, target date. That was later pushed to July 1 this year.
The town later contracted with Richmond Rescue to provide EMS services for the town beginning Oct. 1 on an interim basis while the town worked toward creating its own service. That cost the town $12,000 per financial quarter, or about $10 per person in Hinesburg, according to town manger Todd Odit.
Richmond Rescue, which operates primarily in Richmond and Jericho, “employs three full time positions, one part time position and 50 volunteers to staff one ambulance, relying on volunteer members to respond from home to cover the second ambulance for additional calls,” Baker said.
“The intention when we started with them in October was to bridge between Saint Michael’s wanting to be done and us starting our service,” Odit said. But then “we decided it wasn’t feasible to start the service at this time.”
Baker and Odit said they had had a meeting with Will Moran, emergency medical services chief at the Vermont Department of Health, earlier this month to “pointedly ask about the reality of receiving an ambulance transport license at our current staffing level.”
“Chief Moran relayed that the state of Vermont would not recommend us for an AEMT ambulance license at this time,” Baker said.
Odit said that the town is contacting other agencies “to see if they are interested in serving Hinesburg and if so, at what cost,” but added that continuing with Richmond Rescue “is the best option for Hinesburg residents.”
He told the Shelburne News that the town had reached out to the Williston Fire Department for emergency services, as well as the Shelburne EMS service but both had said it was unlikely they could serve the town.
If Hinesburg was to continue with permanent service with Richmond Rescue, the price for the service would increase to $66,000 annually, or $14 per person, which “for us is a good deal,” Odit said.
“The main concern of the fire chief is the quality of service. That’s the most important thing,” he said.
Now, residents will have to approve the budget on town meeting day, Tuesday, March 1, which already has $40,000 allocated toward Hinesburg’s now postponed ambulance service. If voters approve the budget, Odit and Baker will have to move budgetary items around to make things work, Odit said.
If it gets voted down, it will then have to be revised.
“Hopefully the budget passes and we can just make it work,” he said.
Nonetheless, Baker, in his memo to the selectboard, remained optimistic that the town could eventually maintain its own EMS service.
“I strongly believe the growth of Hinesburg and the growing demand for service will require a fire department-based ambulance service,” he said. “We will continue to analyze data moving forward to keep the board and the public updated on our recommendation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.