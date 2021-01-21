Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge believes the future of policing lies in restorative justice and community outreach.
As of Jan. 1, Cambridge accomplished one of his top goals since becoming chief two years ago: partnering with the Howard Center to offer community outreach for residents with mental health, substance use, housing insecurity and other needs.
“We can give people help as best we can, but sometimes it feels like as much as we help, we’re not solving the problem,” said Cambridge.
Since New Year’s Day, officers have helped introduce community outreach workers with those in need of services. The department often receives calls about mental health, substance use, housing insecurity and more, but Cambridge doesn’t think police should be the main contact or means of support for such areas.
While officers can offer some help, he explained that the outreach workers pick up where police leave off.
“We know this person is not getting professional help and the problem will pop back up again,” he said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 40 percent of adults nationwide reported struggling with mental health issues or substance use in June, a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s four times higher compared to June 2019.
At least 31 percent of adults reported feelings of anxiety and depression, and 11 percent said they had seriously considered suicide. A significant amount of people who reported feeling suicidal included young adults ages 18-24, Hispanic and Black respondents, unpaid caregivers and essential workers.
But community outreach workers respond to more than mental health calls, added Hinesburg officer Brett Lindemuth.
“It would surprise most people to know how broad the reach is,” he said. “It starts with mental health, substance use, crisis situations and goes way out to folks who just need someone to talk to; to hoarding; to folks in economic and housing hardship.”
Lindemuth, who worked with community outreach as an officer in other police departments, was also eager to roll out the Howard Center partnership in Hinesburg. He and his colleagues know many of the struggling residents personally from repeated calls; before the department teamed up with community outreach, he remembers communicating to folks that “help was on the way.”
“Historically, the community caretaking function of police is an area that we could do a lot with and we’re learning that,” said Lindemuth.
He sees the “team model” as critical to strong community policing. The partnership is important, he emphasized, noting many residents whose needs go beyond policing are “volatile” and sometimes “dangerous,” which could place outreach workers at risk.
The community outreach position is shared among Colchester, Essex, Williston, Winooski and Shelburne, paid for in part by a health department grant. Desk space at police stations helps them work directly with law enforcement and the community.
“It requires us to make sure social workers or mental health counselors are safe,” he said. “It’s a team model and it has to be that way.”
Expanding the department’s restorative justice efforts is another of Cambridge’s goals as chief.
“Not everything is a criminal matter and not everyone needs to be punished,” he said. “Some truly need help. Sometimes people just make a mistake and need restorative justice.”
When considering taking the restorative justice route, Cambridge said officers have a series of benchmarks they check off. They consider the victim and the crime’s nature, but the goal is to keep the restorative justice door open.
“They solve problems that the court sometimes is not able to solve. It often fixes things that the courts tend to punish; that’s not really what we’re looking to do,” said Cambridge.
Teaming up with the Chittenden County chapter of Howard Center’s community outreach program is one step towards strengthening Hinesburg’s public safety strategy.
The outreach workers are not just responding to a call, Cambridge said; they’re truly helping people fix their problems.
If in you are in crisis, counselors are available at the Howard Center via hotline: (802) 488-7777.
