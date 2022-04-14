Debates over policing in Hinesburg continued last week as the selectboard resumed an ongoing public forum for residents and officials to speak and come to a consensus on what kind of police services the town needs.
The meeting was often tense, with residents expressing frustration that the town is ignoring the will of the voters in proposing a relatively similar budget to the one they vetoed on town meeting day.
“I think the voters spoke on town meeting, and you have to take into account what the voters said,” Richard Watts, the director of the Center for Research on Vermont at the University of Vermont and a Hinesburg resident, said. “Cutting the budget by 1.5 percent is not really acknowledging what people said. I just don’t really feel the selectboard has taken that into account.”
Voters in March narrowly voted down the department’s $815,483 budget, 431-484. Since then, the town has proposed a budget roughly $15,000 less that keeps six full-time officers as well as a part-time administrative assistant, but cuts back on salary benefits to reduce the overall budget to $800,491.
The town has until July 1 to finalize a budget, although that is not a hard deadline. The town can vote after July 1 but must continue voting more frequently past that date until a way forward is reached.
Hinesburg’s police service provides 24/7 on-call coverage for the town of roughly 4,700. It fielded nearly 2,000 calls for service in 2021.
“We had Shelburne, we had the state police, we had other agencies helping us” in past years, police chief Anthony Cambridge said. “We don’t have that anymore.”
The department has six officers — one of whom was brought on thanks to the Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) grant approved in the summer of 2020. The roughly $125,000 grant funds the town’s sixth officer.
Town manager Todd Odit said he has prepared another rough budget that employs only five full-time officers — “just sort of an exercise to see what the impact would be,” he said. But that would sacrifice the COPS grant and, as a result, lose out on some savings in the short term.
The grant program receives funds for the sixth officer for three years with the stipulation that the town pays for the fourth year, which means the program ends in 2025, Odit said.
But town officials are hesitant to make that move. If the department goes to five officers, the first position to be cut would be the night shift.
“I don’t know if we want to go there,” selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said.
Selectboard members throughout the hearing expressed an urgency to get a budget passed. Their thoughts are to get a budget together that enough people can agree upon as soon as possible, and then have a more robust conversation about what the department should look like.
“The reason that we’re not giving so much time now is we really don’t have that much time,” Lovell said. “We have to have a vote approved by July 1 and the idea that we’ve discussed on the selectboard is that in the fall, when we have more time, we will have further discussions.
“There are a lot of issues — it’s very clear — that townspeople have about how many police we want, what the police do and other issues, we just don’t have time right now,” she continued. “That’s why the budget reduction is minimal, so that we cannot make big changes until we really have time to discuss things more deeply.”
In the fall, officials said the town would hold more hearings and perhaps bring in an outside consultant to gain “a fuller understanding of what people in Hinesburg want and what the town requires,” Lovell said.
But residents at the meeting remained frustrated, with several saying the town was ignoring the will of the voters.
“I’m very frustrated by the fact that the vote was clear, the police budget was voted down, and now we’re being told there’s no time, we have to do this in the fall and we’re going to continue with this large budget,” Allison Cleary said. “The voters have spoken. Our taxes are outrageous in this town and people are very frustrated. It’s an insult to the public and it’s very upsetting.”
Speakers were also vexed over the format of the hearing: residents were allowed two minutes to speak, and the hearing lasted for about an hour.
Residents continued to argue that the town’s population does not merit six full-time officers and that the town’s population has not increased enough to merit the current size of the department.
“None of this is meant in any way to detract from the fine work the police do and the commitments they make, but at some point, we really have to think about what the appropriate costs are for a town this size,” Watts said.
Statistics provided by the town show that, since 2006, Hinesburg’s population increased by 200, a 4.8 percent increase, while the cop’s call volume since then has increased by 750 calls, a 672 percent increase.
“Pure population numbers don’t correlate with caller incident numbers.” Odit said.
But residents balked. Jackie Hickerson said available data does not “support the police force that we currently have, let alone an increased police force.”
“We don’t know how many of those calls are mere referrals to the Howard Center, or non-emergency calls,” she said.
Toward the end of the meeting, Cambridge appeared dismayed at the town’s moves to trim the department, saying that any cut would force the department to bring back one-man patrols.
“We have families, we don’t want to go to hot calls and wonder if we’re going to come back and see our kids,” he said. “I don’t understand why this town thinks it’s OK to say, ‘We’re just going to put one officer out there in 40 square miles with no backup.’ We need backup, period. Whatever the call volume is, we need to have somebody that can help us if we’re in a fight.”
“I understand that not everybody sees the type of calls that we see, but even one call, one domestic, is enough for somebody to get hurt,” he said.
Ultimately, no action was taken by the selectboard, and the hearing will continue during the board’s next meeting.
“Obviously we need to continue this,” Lovell said.
