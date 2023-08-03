A newly formed committee hopes to take an unused patch of lawn behind the town’s police and fire stations and turn it into a central community gathering space.
If the town’s vision comes to fruition, what is now a mowed grassy lawn could in a few years become a place where neighbors meet for lunch or where families bring their kids to play. The plans, in the making for years, would feature a pavilion for events, a natural playground area for kids and walking paths with entry points from the street — plus lots of trees.
“Community is the glue that holds people together. The more opportunities there are for people to jump in and take part, whether those are events or just meeting people on the trails, that’s the glue,” selectboard member Maggie Gordon said. “I’m really invested in having spaces where people can do that — can bump into each other, can talk to each other, can talk to people that you wouldn’t normally talk with.”
“We’ve never had a public gathering space, and this is our opportunity,” she said.
Gordon is spearheading the newly formed Town Common Committee, created by the selectboard in July to add some people power to moving the idea past its conceptual phase. The selectboard appointed her to the committee and is still in the process of interviewing other candidates.
“Once we have some additional brain power and people power on board in terms of a committee, I think we can walk through the steps that we know are necessary a little more deliberately and with a little more energy and speed,” Alex Weinhagen, the town’s planning and zoning director, said.
Hinesburg’s village area off Route 116 is set to see a boom in housing development in the coming years with more than 400 units of residential housing in the queue.
With a population of just under 5,000, the town hopes to embrace its growth by creating a gathering space with a strong sense of place, akin to what towns like Bristol or Vergennes have in their town centers.
Aside from the seasonally erected ice rink, and a pop-up event in 2019 that attracted some 200 community members, the 2.5-acre plot of grass is virtually unused.
Two conceptual designs — one in 2011 and another in 2013 — were previously prepared, according to a town memo, but they lacked community input and did not generate much interest. But the town has continued to grow, and it is “thinking about how to improve the space and foster community use has evolved.”
A conceptual design, commissioned by a seven-person design committee and presented to the town in August 2022 by landscape architects at Dubois & King, features an array of possible improvements that could be made to the space, which will, of course, cost money.
The town is still working out how to pay for a state-mandated wastewater treatment facility that just weeks ago came in at $15 million.
Weinhagen — along with Gordon, Lenore Budd, Alyssa Lasher, Kate Webster, Nicolina Baldwin and Andrea Morgante — was part of the seven-member design committee and that the newly formed group will need to focus on grant writing and fundraising.
“It’s not as simple as just taking that design and fundraising and making it happen,” Weinhagen said. “Additional planning decisions will have to be made, like which elements can we actually afford. If we’re going to have certain structures — like we’ve talked a lot about a pavilion of sorts — there would need to be some additional design work. Having a crew of volunteers to shepherd that is important.”
Officials involved in the planning offered a rough timeline of five to seven years for the Town Common’s completion.
The town currently has a capital budget item for improvements specifically for this property — referred to in the budget as “Lot 1.” Actual improvements will be decided on and implemented in phases, according to town officials.
“We really do need a group of people who will help make it happen,” Weinhagen said. “But it’s not like we have enough money to just throw at it and make it all happen next summer.”
