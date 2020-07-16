Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge recently posted a request on social media, encouraging people with family members who have special needs to make an appointment with the department.
“As a father of four small children, including one that has special needs, making sure our officers not only recognize these special children, but do their best to communicate with them is extremely important to me,” Cambridge wrote.
Every officer in the department has undergone training to interact with people who have special needs.
All officers attended a seminar, teaching police the best ways to interact with people who have special needs. He was impressed to learn that all of the instructors are police officers or former police officers, and also are parents of children who have special needs.
This kind of engagement is standard operating procedure for Hinesburg, he said.
Cambridge said one of the ways he knows his officers are more sensitive to these issues having seen them interact with his son, who has autism.
Once, when he and his family were at a Hinesburg community event his son disappeared around a corner ahead of the pack while walking.
“I went running to make sure he was OK,” Cambridge said. “When I turned the corner, he came walking over with Frank Bryan.”
Bryan, a Hinesburg officer, gave Cambridge a small smile and said, “Don’t worry. You know, we’re all watching out for him.
“I knew at that moment, if I didn’t know before, I realized that everybody was on as high alert as I was,” Cambridge said.
He hopes his officers took away from the seminar an increased awareness that people who have special needs may not automatically do what an officer tells them to do. They might seem defiant, but could be understanding things in a different way.
The chief said being sensitive to the differences between people is typical of the culture of the Hinesburg Police Department – and has been since its formation.
Cambridge gave the credit for this culture to its policy of community policing. Hinesburg was the first police department in Vermont to adopt community policing, he said.
“We’ve been community police, since we started Day 1,” said Cambridge.
An early adopter
Bob Bast was the chair of the selectboard in the 1990s when the town decided to start its own police department.
He said that State Police were considered for coverage, but that sometimes when State Police were called, they would show up in two hours. Sometimes in two days.
Bast was also on the board of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and eventually became president of the nonprofit municipal advocacy organization.
While Hinesburg was talking with different towns to get ideas about and how to start a police department – and if it should – he went to the league’s national conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Phoenix Police Department had a booth at the conference and representatives were talking about a new policing strategy.
“The Phoenix Police were there with their bicycles. They were trying to establish trust with certain neighborhoods. It was part of this incipient movement called community policing,” Bast said.
He was sold on the idea and came back to Hinesburg and sold the town on it, too.
Bast said Hinesburg Police do things differently – for example, over the years some of the officers trained and were certified as EMTs.
“After a while they all were EMTs. They all understood that they are part of the community,” he said.
Finding a chief
The town’s first police chief was Chris Morrell, who understood the community policing style.
Morrell had a rule that the department did not do car chases, Bast said. Rather than potentially causing a crash, they would get close enough to get information, and back off.
Morrell was followed by Fred Silber and Frank Koss. Bast said all of the Hinesburg chiefs have understood community policing, but each added their own unique approach.
In tense situations, like domestic violence calls, officer, community policing shows its strength.
Instead of responding with force that can escalate to violence, officers try to start a conversation.
“It’s not all about pulling a gun or doing something like that,” Bast said.
When the police department was formed, Hinesburg was seeing a rash of check kiting, a type of fraud more common before the widespread use of debit cards. Instead of arresting someone who had written bad checks, an officer might say, “You did this bad thing. Would you like to fix that?”
Bast said often the person would acknowledge their lapse in judgment and want to fix it.
First encounter with community policing
“Our goal is to arrive to a scene and leave that person or that situation better than when we arrived,” Cambridge said.
Cambridge was working for the South Burlington Police Department the first time he encountered community policing.
He and Sgt. Chris Bataille walked into a living room where eight other officers had responded to a call of a domestic assault.
A heightened woman was in the living room and she would not talk to the officers. Cambridge was surprised and impressed when Bataille walked in and sat down on the couch.
“He started talking to her in a low voice, asking her small questions. Nobody else would sit down,” Cambridge said.
From there the conversation progressed. She ended up telling Bataille the whole story of what had happened.
Later, Cambridge asked Bataille about what he had done. It was so different than other officers he had watched in similar situations.
“I learned that in Hinesburg. That’s the way we did things in Hinesburg,” Bataille told him.
Cambridge decided he wanted to be part of a department with a community policing culture.
Eventually, he was.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a family member to meet with Hinesburg Police, email Anthony.Cambridge@vermont.gov.
