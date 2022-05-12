The town of Hinesburg has contracted with an environmental consulting firm for $21,000 to conduct drinking and groundwater testing, as well as perform an inspection at the contaminated landfill on Beecher Hill Road.
Stone Environmental will conduct drinking water, monitoring well and surface water testing at the site to monitor for poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances — known as PFAs or “forever chemicals” — toxic metals including arsenic, cadmium and chromium, and other potentially dangerous substances. The company will be paid a total of $21,425 for work to be conducted this month.
Similar work will need to be done in October, and biannual testing will need to be conducted in October and May of each year for the foreseeable future.
“It’s not good, but it could be worse,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said. “We know we have some contamination in the groundwater — hopefully it’s very minimal and the faster we get to closing and understanding how bad the problem is, in the long run, the better it is, even if it’s some bad news.”
State officials in July 2021 discovered contaminated water wells serving the town garage and a private residence that contained PFAs, which are known carcinogens and have links to endocrine disruption.
Meanwhile, a proposal to install solar panels on property on Beecher Hill Road near Observatory Road led officials to find that a nearby landfill was never procedurally closed.
The landfill, located at the end of Observatory Road, is the likely source of the contamination, but Stone Environmental’s testing should confirm or deny that speculation.
The landfill was capped in 1992 with a chemical resistant plastic sheet that was sealed over to contain any contaminants. But paperwork for the testing that was done when the landfill was closed ended up missing — both on the town and state’s end, officials said.
Now the town will have to coordinate long-term monitoring of the landfill in order to get its closure certified by the state.
The selectboard in March OK’d $10,000 for two point-of-entry treatment systems, installed on water main lines on the Forest Edge Road home and at the town garage, that should reduce contaminants in the drinking water. Stone Environmental will conduct water samples from those two properties as well.
Those systems cost the town anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 per year to maintain.
Stone Environmental, after water testing is conducted, will then prepare a report for the selectboard and, eventually, for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The cost the town may incur in the future all depends on what the inspection of the landfill cap finds, according to town manager Todd Odit.
“If history is any indication, (the cost) would likely go up, depending on what we find,” he said.
