Hinesburg is pausing planned renovations to the town hall and to its fire station — expensive projects in their own right — after getting bids back for its wastewater treatment facility project, state mandated work that the town is uncertain how to pay for.
Initial designs for the two projects — one to rehabilitate the historic town hall, and another to either renovate or relocate the fire station — were presented to the selectboard last month. Both projects would cost at least $12 million or as much as $16 million, according to a presentation of the proposals.
But at last week’s selectboard meeting, town manager Todd Odit cited the wastewater treatment facility project, bids for which came in at well over $15 million, as “the most immediate need” in town.
“What I would suggest is that we pause for a little bit on the fire station and the town hall until we have a much clearer picture of what the town’s financial obligations will be for the treatment facility, because I think that could significantly impact the towns borrowing capacity and possibly chew it all up, so that these two projects are moot for a little bit,” he said.
The three bids received last month to build a new wastewater treatment facility on Lagoon Road each topped $15 million, leaving town officials unsure how to proceed. Voters in 2020 approved borrowing funds for the facility but only approved up to $11.7 million.
“I got to be honest, that wastewater thing threw me into such sticker shock that I can barely focus on this,” selectboard member Paul Lamberson said.
The selectboard will discuss financing for the wastewater project at its next meeting.
In April last year, the town authorized nearly $50,000 for Wiemann Lamphere Architects to make conceptual designs for improvements for both the 120-year-old town hall and the 50-year-old fire station.
The company came back with several options for each: renovating the existing fire station or buying a new lot and building on that. Town hall, meanwhile, could be restored to address immediate issues, or completely renovated to include more than 12,000 feet of new construction.
Minimal repairs to the town hall would cost $3.4 million, while an addition would cost $6 million; the fire station, meanwhile, would cost at least $9 million.
The roof of the town hall, built in 1901, began to fail in late 2021, effectively shutting down use of the building’s main hall. There has been no structural work on the building for at least 30 years.
Preliminary work has since stabilized the roof, Odit said at the meeting, and he suggested circling back with the engineers to see what the cost of additional stand-in work would be “so that we could at least possibly regain use of that room.”
“The facility still has shortcomings, the fire station obviously has shortcomings as well, but I’m very nervous about the cost of the wastewater treatment facility project, and as much as I’d like to see these projects done ... I just think the change in the wastewater treatment facility project has really changed everything,” Odit said. “Our borrowing capacity is not unlimited and the ability of our taxpayers to pay on these projects isn’t unlimited.”
Selectboard members seemed unanimous in their agreement but noted that the projects were still necessary for the town.
“I think we’d be met with mud balls, and I don’t know what else, if we were to try and present these,” selectboard member Maggie Gordon said.
“Someday we’re going to need this,” selectboard member Dennis Place said. “It is frustrating, but we cannot afford it right now.”
The list of expensive capital improvement costs comes as the town is seeing less than expected non-tax revenues compared to last year. The town’s fiscal year 2024 budget was passed in March with little spending increases as the town tries to keep expenses stable.
More than 80 percent of the town’s revenue is generated from property taxes. Town officials hope to inject some new revenue into the budget via a local option tax, which will soon be reviewed via a town charter committee.
Still, major improvements are needed to town buildings. The fire station’s tin roof is 20 years old, and is leaking in several spots, Hinesburg Fire Chief Nick Baker said.
“I’m a taxpayer in town. I don’t want my taxes to go up, and I agree with what Todd’s saying, but at the same time it’s very frustrating,” Baker said. “We’ve been talking about a fire station for 12 years, and I understand it’s the financially responsible thing to do to pause this project, but to lose sight of these projects for another 12 years, that would be very inappropriate for us to do for the community. There are significant improvements we have to make to the fire station coming up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.