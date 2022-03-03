The timing might have been a bit off for Leif Nordgren and his wife, Caitlin. Or it might have been perfect, depending on your perspective.
Anyone perusing online might have seen the numerous stories of the Olympian from Vermont who first met his newborn daughter, Astrid, over FaceTime on Feb. 6, and they may have thought, well, why plan a pregnancy right in the middle of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?
“But that’s not really how it works, is it?” Caitlin Napoleoni, a meteorologist at NBC5 and Nordgren’s wife, said. “You know, it’s not just as easy as snapping your fingers.”
Seen from another perspective, the timing was almost ideal. Nordgren — who will soon be heading off to compete in the International Biathlon Union World Cup — is now winding down a career that boasts three Olympic games and numerous international competitions.
He’s not completely finished.
The 32-year-old is scheduled to compete in that World Cup March 3 in Finland, March 10 in Estonia, and March 17 in Norway. One of those competitions Caitlin hopes to make with Astrid.
But afterwards, Nordgren and Napoleoni, who have been married for four years, will get to transition into full-time parents as relative newcomers in Hinesburg. It seems a natural, almost easy change.
They both knew this would be Nordgren’s last season. In fact, they had been preparing for it for several years “so the timing for the Olympics thing was just good luck or a bad luck, depending on how you look at it,” Napoleoni said.
“People can speculate … about why we would possibly do this, but again, it was just the way it worked out,” she said. “God’s plan.”
Not to say there weren’t some difficulties. After learning of the pregnancy last June, Nordgren began juggling his training with helping take care of Napoleoni in the first couple months, while she had to keep her work schedule going — waking up at 1:30 a.m. to get ready for a 4:30 a.m. broadcast.
“When you find out you’re pregnant, it’s really exciting, and I wasn’t sick at that time,” she said. “But it was a couple weeks later that I got really sick. That’s when he started doing all the juggling of training, because summer training is possibly the most important part.”
She later transitioned to working from home, which was its own kind of adjustment many are now familiar with. “It was pretty lonely. But I was home and, you know, just kind of waiting for the baby,” she said.
Nordgren, meanwhile, kept up his training regimen, despite the looming conclusion to a sport he’s been competing in for nearly two decades.
“We talked about it a lot back then and, you know, knowing that this was my last year, in my last Olympics, Caitlin was super supportive, saying ‘I want you to be there, and I want you to take this last chance that you can,’” he said.
His preparation leading up to the Beijing games felt almost normal, “because I knew her parents were here with her I could just focus on training.” Until the run up to competition at least, when Napoleoni went into labor, and when he spent most of the day on the phone checking in with her and other relatives across the western hemisphere — just hours before he was set to compete.
He didn’t perform as well as he would have liked. He finished 87th place in the 20K individual biathlon, a race that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
“Going into that competition the next day, I was still thinking about everything more than I should have,” he said. “So that competition was not very good. I had kind of an uncharacteristically bad shooting. I wasn’t as focused.”
He then packed all his stuff, ate dinner and left for the airport, facing a roughly 40-hour flight home — “quasi-torture” for the two of them.
But it was — naturally — a relief arriving back in Vermont and coming home to a “totally different life than before,” he said.
“We have basically cultivated our lives around my job, my own weird schedule, and then his job, so for all that to kind of be blown to bits in the next three weeks, especially now that Astrid is here. It is surreal,” Napoleoni said.
They’ve both been home together for two weeks, and they’ve seen more of each other than they have all year.
“I’d spent the first several days like having her all to myself,” Napoleoni said. “I basically handed over the baby and didn’t get her back.”
