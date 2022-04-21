Hinesburg town officials have OK’d a revised police budget, once again leaving it up to the voters to decide the size of the town’s police department.
The new budget approved during a meeting on April 13 is nearly $40,000 less than what was originally proposed Town Meeting Day. It cuts the administrative assistant position entirely and reduces the budget for per diem service but retains six full-time officers.
“The general feeling was with six officers” the work of the administrative assistant “could be spread around and that that was less important than having the six officers to make sure we can cover as many two-person shifts as possible,” town manager Todd Odit said.
Voting on the revised budget is tentatively set for May 17.
Odit offered up four different versions a budget for the town’s selectboard: one kept six full-time cops and the administrative assistant, but cut back on salary benefits to reduce the overall budget to $800,491; another cut the administrative assistant entirely; while another also brought the total number of police officers down to five.
One option used nearly $50,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to offset some expenses.
“A lot of communities are using ARPA funds to retain and attract employees,” Odit said, “so I just wanted to put that forward to the board,” but selectboard members decided against it.
“I’m not keen on it. If we were to apply these funds without a community discussion of where to apply these funds — it feels a little underhanded to me,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said. “It just doesn’t feel like the right way to deal with this issue.”
Selectboard members were hesitant, however, to make any significant cuts to the number of police officers.
“The fact is that voters voted against this budget, so we need to do something — we do need to respond to that and take that seriously,” selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell said. “But I am very uncomfortable cutting a position without having this town-wide conversation. If we cut a position, we’re going to have to cut services and cut hours and I think the community needs to be a part of that and understand what’s going on.”
Voters in March narrowly voted down the department’s $815,483 budget, 431-484.
“I do think that it’s good if we can keep the status quo as much as possible until we have” a deeper study done on the town police department like one that was conducted in 2008, Lovell said.
The town’s police department has been facing pressure from some members of the community that it’s too large based on population.
Residents balked at the town’s first revised budget — which was $15,000 less than what was voted down on Town Meeting Day — arguing the town was ignoring the will of the voters.
But selectboard members have insisted on getting a budget together before a July 1 deadline and then having a more robust, town-wide conversation on the department in the fall.
“There’s a small group of people in Hinesburg who are sort of just questioning police, questioning do we need armed forces, is this really what we need in Hinesburg,” Pouech said. “I think we’re all having some soul-searching over policing in the country and obviously there’s issues associated with that, and I get that — it’s a healthy discussion. But I don’t think some of the issues with our country’s policing ... I don’t see that in Hinesburg.”
“I also feel there’s a lot of people who like the service, they like where we’re at,” he added. “It feels like a reasonable approach to say we’ll go forward with this, and either way we’ll have this serious review of policing policies for Hinesburg.”
Regardless, voters will have the final say despite the July 1 deadline.
“I just hope we’re not back here in a little while because it didn’t pass and we’re back here again,” selectboard member Dennis Place said. “It’s up to the voters. They’re the ones who are going to decide.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.