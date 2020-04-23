March Madness may have been canceled for this year in the face of the coronavirus, but Math Madness has jumped up to provide competitive action in the vacuum left by the spring NCAA basketball tournament.
Some Hinesburg Community School middle school students have chosen arithmetic over athletic competition, working on their weapons of math calculations and competing with schools from around the United States.
In Math Madness, students work on math problems. The goal is to score the most points by getting the most correct answers. The competition is timed. If the number of correct answers is equal, the team who took less time takes breaks the tie for the win.
The organizers of Math Madness decided to put together an abbreviated season for online competitions, complete with tournament brackets. The shortened season is only about six weeks long. With a win-loss record of 1-2, the HCS Vikings have already been knocked out of the bracket, but their matches continue.
They opened with a 29-27 victory over the Golden Bears of Vestal Middle School from Vestal, N.Y., on April 2.
HCS followed with a 22-20 loss to Paragon Science Academy from Chandler, Ariz., and a 27-22 loss on Wednesday, April 15, to the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Huskies from Falls Church, Va.
“We got off to a really good start with the win in the first match. We lost the next two matches but they were really close,” said Vikings coach Maria Duryea, who’s been a math teacher at HCS for 23 years.
Team building skills for future
Duryea said two of the team’s standouts are eighth grader Veronica Miskavage and seventh grader Wylie Rickless. With Veronica graduating to high school, Duryea is looking forward to having Wylie’s skills for a second season next year.
“It’s all in good fun,” said Duryea. But, she’s happy about the skills her team is developing in this shortened Math Madness season. The organizers put together a brief Math Madness’ quickly after other competitions – both athletic and academic – were canceled when stay-at-home directives stopped play.
Duryea thinks the ad hoc competition will help next fall when the team returns to its usual competitive series – Math Counts.
In normal situations, the ... “mathletes”... begin practicing for Math Counts’ spring season in the fall. On Feb. 8, the Vikings took third place in the regional competition at the University of Vermont.
Next, they would have gone to state, but it was canceled, Duryea said.
On Wednesday, April 22, the Vikings were set to compete against the Mustangs of Cheyenne Middle School from Edmond, Okla. The results of that Math Madness match were not available by press time.
“It’s neat they get to compete. Even though they don’t get to interact, they get a sense of math programs and how good kids are around the country,” said Duryea.
How would you do?
1. How many pairs of prime numbers are there with a sum of 40?
1. ANSWER: 3
There are just 3 pairs of primes meeting the condition: 3 + 37, 11 + 29, and 17 + 23. Note: Since 40 is a multiple of 4, each prime pair must have the form (4k + 1) + (4m + 3) for some integers k and l, that is, one prime must have a remainder of 1 after division by 4 and the other must have remainder 3 after division by 4. This can help save time by rejecting all sums of the form (4k+1)+(4m+1) and (4k+3)+(4m+3). This problem is also an example of Goldbach’s Conjecture that every even number can be written as the sum of two primes.
2. The winner of a triathlon race swam the first part of the race in 23 minutes, 31 seconds, then changed to the bike race in 47 seconds. The winner biked the second part of the race in 1 hour 17 minutes, and 22 seconds, then changed to the running race in 37 seconds. Finally, the winner completed the running race in 40 minutes, 9 seconds. What was the winner’s total time in hours, minutes and seconds?
(A) 2 hours, 18 minutes, 4 seconds
(B) 2 hours, 22 minutes, 26 seconds
(C) 2 hours, 27 minutes, 2 seconds
(D) 2 hours, 27 minutes, 48 seconds
(E) 2 hours, 30 minutes, 8 seconds
2. Answer (B):
Totaling the times, the winner took 31+ 47+ 22+ 37+ 9 = 146 seconds and 23 + 17 + 40 = 80 minutes, and 1 hour, that is a total of 2 minutes and 26 seconds, 1 hour and 20 minutes, and 1 hour. Combining like units, the winner took a total of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 26 seconds.
3. A recipe calls for 1 1/3 cups of flour for every 2/3 cup of sugar. If 4 cups of flour are used, how many cups of sugar would be used?
3. ANSWER: 2 Since 3 · 1 1/3, the recipe is being tripled, so 3 · 2/3 = 2 cups of sugar would be used.