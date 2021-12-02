If you are looking for ways to participate in Hinesburg’s future, there are a number of openings on town commissions, committees and boards.
Some of the positions discussed below may not still be open because recruitment efforts are ongoing.
“I believe the list is accurate, but it may not be 100 percent accurate,” town manager Todd Odit said.
He said the position he’s most anxious to fill is an alternate to represent Hinesburg on the Chittenden Solid Waste District.
Odit said there are open seats with varying terms on the affordable housing committee, agency request review committee, conservation commission, planning commission and recreation commission.
There are also three open seats on the village steering committee, two openings on the energy committee and three open seats on the economic development committee.
The development review board needs one alternate.
If you would like more information about any of the committee, board or commission openings, check out the descriptions on the town website at hinesburg.org.
If you have questions or would like to express an interest, call Odit or assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman at 802-482-4206 or email todit@hinesburg.org.
If you would like to contribute to the town but get paid, Hinesburg is looking for one full-time highway department employee.
Special election on voting
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, Hinesburg will hold a special election for residents to decide whether the town will switch to moving voting to Australian, or secret, ballot or if the town will continue to decide some issues, like budgets, by voice vote at March Town Meeting.
The Dec. 7 vote will take place in town hall. This vote itself will be conducted by Australian ballot, and polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.