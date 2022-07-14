Several Vermont tree champions recently were recognized by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program for their stewardship of their community’s forests and trees.
Paul Wieczoreck of Hinesburg won the Hamilton Award which goes to a tree warden who has advanced the goals of urban and community forestry through public education and sustainable forestry practices. As Hinesburg’s tree warden for 20 years, Wieczoreck has guided the removal of hazard trees, led the town’s public tree and ash inventory and advised his town’s planning commission and development review board in both the development of regulations and during the review process of major subdivision applications.
He also organizes volunteers to plant trees on Green Up Day and to inspect and prune trees in the fall to prevent damage from sidewalk snowplows. In addition, he is the president of the Hinesburg Land Trust and led the effort to acquire 291 additional acres for the Hinesburg Town Forest, increasing its size to 1,125 acres.
Chittenden County forester Ethan Tapper won the Practitioner Award recognizing his leadership in the profession and unique contributions to the field of urban and community forestry.
As county forester, Tapper has developed and implemented management plans for many municipal forests, including Indian Brook Park in Essex and Andrews Community Forest in Richmond. He writes newspaper columns on a regular basis and hosts tree walks and other educational events to educate the public about forestry practices that enhance ecosystem health.
Amanda Garland, Barre City, won the Leader Award.
The Vermont Arbor Day Award was given posthumously to David Raphael, founder of LandWorks, a landscape architectural firm in Panton. This award recognizes an individual who has made a longtime commitment to preserving and protecting the local urban and community forest.
The Unsung Hero Award was given to John Akielaszek of Montpelier. He developed an emerald ash borer preparedness plan a decade ago, which was invaluable to town officials when the pest was discovered in Montpelier in 2018.
Shelburne and South Burlington were among those towns who earned Tree City USA recognition.
More at vtcommunityforestry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.