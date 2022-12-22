The Hinesburg selectboard has approved the hiring of a consultant to conduct its public safety strategic plan, moving ahead with the comprehensive overview of its rescue services while postponing a move to combine police services with Richmond.
The company, the Center for Governmental Research based in Rochester, N.Y., will conduct the town’s first overview of its public safety services since 2008 — an effort that began earlier this year to craft a vision for its police, fire and EMS services as the town’s population is set to grow by more than 15 percent in the coming years.
Municipal Resources, Inc., which conducted Hinesburg’s 2008 study of its police department, was, along with Center for Governmental Research, the highest ranked of the six proposals that were received and reviewed by the town.
The proposals were ranked by town manager Todd Odit, assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman, police chief Anthony Cambridge, fire chief Nick Baker and selectboard member Dennis Place.
But the town ultimately opted for the Center for Governmental Research at its Dec. 7 meeting. The company submitted an original bid of $76,500 but agreed to drop the price to $71,500. The company’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices were the leading factor for their approval, officials said.
“I know they’re quite a bit of money, but I have a gut feeling they might save us money in the end,” said selectboard member Dennis Place. “I think it’s a good investment.”
The town had asked Municipal Resources, after it submitted its bid, if they could include diversity, equity and inclusion “as a lens to this,” Grossman said. “And we didn’t really get an affirmation of yes. We got a lot of talking along the subject, but not an answer to it ... we felt that was an important piece.”
The Center for Governmental Research, according to its proposal, “has conducted numerous public safety studies and delivered more technical assistance to regional and local governments on these issues than any organization in the Northeast, with extensive experience in New York.”
“Our work in the past 10 years alone includes dozens of municipal services, budgetary and planning restructuring engagements, as well as service delivery redesign efforts,” the proposal reads.
The 2008 study largely focused on appropriate staffing levels based on an average number of annual calls per officer. This time around, the town hopes to include more residents in the process to develop a community-wide approach to policing.
The efforts to craft a broad public safety plan were first catalyzed in March, when town voters rejected its $815,483 police budget.
By the time the town had finalized a revised budget, three of the department’s six officers had left for neighboring departments.
The town explored several options, including merging its police department with Shelburne, and has had several meetings with Richmond and seemed to be in the process of creating a municipal entity to share services between the two towns, but officials indicated during their last meeting that talks would be postponed — at least until Hinesburg’s public safety plan is complete.
“We had a lot of discussion about that, whether to include Richmond, whether Richmond would do that, and I think peripherally Richmond will be included somehow,” selectboard chair Merrily Lovell said. “But we decided to not meet again until the study was completed.”
“We’ll probably have a check in with Richmond maybe in March or April, but the towns agreed not to take any steps in collaboration at this point,” Lovell said.
“It’s too bad that we can’t keep the process moving forward, but it does make sense to do the study first,” said selectboard member Phil Pouech. “Things take time.”
