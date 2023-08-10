Hinesburg has hired a new highway foreman five months after its longtime foreman abruptly resigned.
Rick Bushey previously worked for the town of Shelburne as a full-time mechanic who provided maintenance services for town-owned vehicles.
The town is still looking to fill its highway department roster and to fill a newly created public works director position.
Town manager Todd Odit said they have a candidate for the last general highway department opening, so it may be filled shortly.
“That’s good news heading into winter,” Odit said.
Michael Anthony, the town’s highway foreman since 1992, abruptly resigned just days before a winter storm left roads in Hinesburg and throughout the Champlain Valley covered in snow last winter. He had been with the highway department for 40 years, and the town garage was named after him when it opened in 2018.
In March, Anthony forwarded a 1,700-word email to town selectboard members saying he “could no longer work under the current management team” and had “had enough of the badgering and harassment, changes (to) how and when the highway department works, and now, on-call pay cut.”
Anthony appeared to object to several things, including a violation of a labor agreement between the town and highway employees, and that highway employees were not informed of the drinking water contamination at the town garage.
Odit at the time said his resignation email “contains many allegations, accusations, inaccuracies, and incomplete stories that I dispute.”
The town has since added two people to the department — Dominic Musumeci and Nicholas Race. John Alexander, an assistant foreman on the wastewater department, is also available to help with plowing efforts when needed.
The new foreman and highway employees, under the direction set forth in the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget, will eventually report to a newly created position of public works director.
Formerly the director of buildings and facilities, the new role would also oversee the highway and road operations.
That position is still being advertised, Odit said.
