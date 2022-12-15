In the mid 19th century, booming population growth quickly followed the expansion of industry in the Champlain Valley, and with it, a need for meeting space to serve the religious needs of the community.
Around this time, the Methodists, Baptists and Congregationalists began to build churches. This period of Hinesburg’s history, 1839 to be exact, is when The Vestry was built. It is currently the town’s oldest public building, situated just south of St. Jude’s Church on Main Street.
Nowadays, the Vestry is, in some residents’ own words, “that sad old building” on the verge of collapse. It has sat unused for the past two decades. But a group of residents, formally called the Vestry Community Center, is working to restore and refurbish the building, and bring new life to a structure that served as a prominent community center for at least 150 years.
The organization, which recently was given 501c3 status as a nonprofit, hopes to eventually recondition the structure into a space “available for community groups of various sorts, for arts groups and rehearsal spaces,” said Len Duffy, a resident and member of the group.
“It’s going to be a major fundraising effort and it’s going to take a lot of money to repair the building,” he said. “But we feel it’s an important link on the Main Street. Several of us are really interested in having a space for artists to display their work, and for musical performances, and small drama productions and any number of things like that.”
It’s history as a community center, buried under the historical record is only now being cleared away.
While the exact date of construction is unclear, historical records show the building was in use by 1841, according to George Dameron, a Hinesburg resident, and and emeritus professor of history at Saint Michael’s College.
But while the structure itself is at least 180 years old, there’s enough historical evidence to suggest that parts of the building — a Palladian window still visible today — date back to 1810, making components of the structure more than 200 years old, he said.
The Vestry was connected to the original Congregational Church, first organized in Hinesburg in 1789 and the first in Chittenden County. The church would in its formative days meet in residents’ houses, but they finally built a wooden structure for worship in 1810. Over time, the wooden building was dismantled, and the group decided to build a church out of brick. So the wood and, most notably, the Palladian window, was repurposed into the Vestry around 1840.
“The Vestry really is in many ways a manifestation of the growth of the village of Hinesburg, and the expansion of the needs of the congregational religious community,” Dameron said.
His research for Saint Michaels is only a few centuries off from the Vestry’s period; his current research involves the “political economy of (grain) in medieval Tuscan city-states (and) medieval Florence” from 600 to 1400.
“When we look at a building, even like a structure like the Vestry, or if we look at, at the baptistry in medieval Florence, it’s as if time evaporates. You feel that you are part of the living community that stretches back generations,” he said. “That in and of itself, I think, is a source of thrill.”
The board presently includes Duffy and Dameron, as well as selectboard member Maggie Gordon, Rolf Kielman, Penrose Jackson, Paul Amsbary and James Goldsmith.
“I give credit to (Kielman) for pulling it all together,” Duffy said.
Much of their work over the past two years has been figuring out who owned the title to the 1,400 square-foot building — a process that actually stymied efforts to restore the old chapel in the 1970s.
“It’s been let to deteriorate for a long time, because in large part there was no clear title to it,” Duffy said.
Deeds for the Vestry were transferred to the Vestry Community Center in May from the Catholic Diocese of Burlington, the United Church of Hinesburg and the town of Hinesburg
Now, with its new nonprofit status, the group hopes to apply for grants — with the Preservation Trust of Vermont, for example — and solicit donations from residents who want to keep its history alive.
“A good bit of the financing for it’s going to have to come from local donations,” Duffy said. “It’s not the kind of thing you can really put together with bake sales.”
The group also hopes to work with the Hinesburg Historical Society to “do some oral history interviews with many Hinesburg residents who remember what the Vestry was used for in decades past,” Dameron said.
Much like the early days in Hinesburg’s history, the town is set to see yet another population boom in the coming years, with some 400 units of housing set to be built over the next decade — making the group’s work of preserving the town’s history even more important.
“I’m hopeful that by preserving these old buildings, we can return to the original mission, which is to create a sense of community, a sense of identity,” Dameron said. “It’s a focus of identity for the village, especially for the town of Hinesburg. If it does develop as we think into some sort of a community center, it’ll go back to its original mission and purpose, which is to serve as a meeting place, a gathering place, a place for social diversity and social interaction among residents.”
And hopefully “with more and more people moving into Hinesburg, probably over the next decade, they will see it as a major historical asset to the village and will help us all maintain it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.