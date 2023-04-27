It is the 54th anniversary of this Vermont tradition. In 1970, Vermont was the first state to designate a statewide cleanup day and it’s been happening on the first Saturday in May ever since.
Hinesburg too has a long history of successful Green Up volunteerism. We have up to 100 volunteers who participate each year. We see the usual dedicated volunteers along with families new to Hinesburg who along with their young children learn the value of community volunteerism.
Every year when the snow melts away and our world begins to green up, the thoughtless actions of just a few litterbugs show up on our beautiful roads. Rather than look at this blight all summer, we collectively decide to do something. With so many miles of roadway, it takes a village. So, we team up to make Hinesburg’s roadways shine.
Here are a few statistics on litter
• Litter clean-up costs the US more than 11.5 billion each year.
• 55 percent of real estate professionals believe litter reduces property values by 9 percent.
• Plastics in the litter stream have increased by more than 165 percent over the past 40 years.
• Tobacco products comprise about 38 percent of all roadway litter followed by paper (22 percent) and plastic (19 percent).
• 85 percent of littering is the result of individual attitudes.
• A strong contributor to littering is the prevalence of existing litter.
• Clean-up efforts by communities result in lower rates of littering behavior.
How to help
Green-up bags (and clear bags for recyclables) are available at the town hall and Carpenter Carse Library. You can green up anytime up to Green Up day. If you want to leave green trash bags and clear recyclable bags along the side of the road, just make sure they are away from traffic, securely closed but still visible. Bags will get picked up on Green Up day.
We will again use the sign-up genius website and ask volunteers to sign up for different pre-determined road sections to keep track of which roads are getting done and which roads are still available.
You can find the link at Hinesburg.org or use this direct link at bit.ly/3V6z178.
On Green Up Day, you are welcome to come to the town hall on Green Up Day to pick up bags and select a road section. Filled Green Up bags and other collectables (tires, metal and recyclables) can be brought to the town garage (next to the transfer station) between 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
No matter when you Green Up, join us at the town hall for a community lunch on Green Up day. Lunch is from noon to 1 p.m. Take this opportunity to meet fellow volunteers, share stories of Green Up, have a nice lunch while being a part of this great community.
Be safe
• Use extreme caution while on our roadsides especially with children.
• Wear bright clothing, gloves and boots.
• When you drop off collected trash at the town garage, a volunteer will show you where it goes.
• Take precautions for ticks.
Notes
• In 2022, Hinesburg collected 6,860 pounds of litter and over 350 tires.
• Green up collections are not to be used to dispose of your old tires. Please do not put them out or expect your neighbors clean up after you.
• While we have sections of Route 116 for greening up we know the state highway department is scheduled to complete litter collection on this state roadway. In fact, you can see it is scheduled for pick up on the VTrans website: Look up the map that shows “Litter Picking Progress.” If you do decide to green up Route 116, be very careful.
If you have any questions or just need to get more information, email Hinesburg’s Green Up day coordinator, Phil Pouech at ppouech@gmavt.net.
