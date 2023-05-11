Hinesburg has been awarded a $143,852 grant for its Village South sidewalk project.
The money comes through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Downtown Transportation Fund.
The new sidewalk will extend from the Hinesburg Community School south for approximately 1,250 feet along Route 116.
Seven projects in designated downtowns and eligible designated village centers will share $1 million in funding. The program has helped update streetscaping, parking, rail and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, park enhancements, utilities, street lighting and wayfinding signs.
