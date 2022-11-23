Hinesburg received six bids to develop a public safety vision and strategic plan, ranging in cost from $17,000 to nearly $80,000.
The town’s efforts, which began in September, are meant to craft a vision for its police, fire and EMS services as the town’s population is set to grow by more than 15 percent in the coming years, with more than 400 housing units in the works.
The proposals were reviewed and ranked by town manager Todd Odit, assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman, police chief Anthony Cambridge, fire chief Nick Baker and selectboard member Dennis Place.
Ultimately, two companies were identified as the highest ranking: Municipal Resources, Inc, which conducted Hinesburg’s 2008 study of its police department, filed its bid at $28,500, while the Center for Governmental Research, based in Rochester, N.Y., filed a bid for $76,500.
“We’re struggling with how to move forward,” Odit said. “Obviously there’s a pretty big price difference.”
“Some of the benefits of (Municipal Resources Inc.) is that they work in a lot of New England towns that are similarly sized, and obviously the cost — I think that’s why they’re ranked pretty high,” Odit said. “(Center for Governmental Research) really seems to hit a lot of the equity and inclusion aspect ... it doesn’t appear that they have as much experience with communities our size, and obviously there’s the cost.”
Selectboard members had the opportunity to approve a contract, but instead opted to set up interviews with both firms to have further discussions.
“Taking our time is the right thing to do,” selectboard member Phil Pouech said.
Each of the six proposals can be viewed in detail at bit.ly/3XgXIhM.
Whoever ultimately wins would prepare a 10-year strategic plan for achieving specific goals that “reflect the community’s public safety values and vision,” town officials said previously. Notably, the company would work closely with a task force of residents, chosen by the selectboard, to help shape the plan.
Hinesburg last conducted a study like this in 2008 — when Municipal Resources Inc. focused on appropriate staffing levels based on an average number of annual calls per officer.
This time around, the town hopes to be more inclusive, and include as many residents in the process as possible. Selectboard members asked if Municipal Resources Inc. could expand their community outreach efforts.
“If we’re just reaching out on (social media) and Survey Monkey, really that’s just not going to bring in the kind of comments and get the feedback that we need for this,” said selectboard member Maggie Gordon. The last report in 2008 had “a lot of good information, but what that came down to was basically, X number of calls equals X number of officers. We need more than that, we need more subtlety than that.”
The efforts were, in part, catalyzed by town voters’ rejection of its police budget in March. The department’s original $815,483 budget was trimmed down by nearly $20,000, cutting an administrative assistant position entirely and reducing the budget for per diem service. By the time the town finalized a revised budget, three of the departments six officers had left for neighboring departments.
Since then, the department has explored merging its police department with Shelburne, and more recently has had extensive conversations about merging its department with Richmond’s department. However, that process could take years.
Hinesburg has also recently inked a three-year contract with Richmond Rescue to provide ambulance services. That contract carries an annual cost of $66,000 and is effective through June 30, 2025.
