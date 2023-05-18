Eric Spivack, a longtime firefighter who served in the town’s fire department for nearly 25 years, died suddenly last Sunday at his home in Hinesburg. He was 63.
Spivack was at his residence in Hinesburg on Sunday, May 7 tending to outdoor chores when he experienced a medical episode resulting in sudden cardiac arrest, fire chief Nick Baker said. Firefighters responded to the scene.
Baker said Spivack “was well known for his dedication and pride of the department and his love of his family.”
“We would like to offer Eric’s family and friends our most heartfelt condolences as we begin to process this tremendous loss,” he said.
Born in Boston, Spivack grew up in Stoughton, Mass. and graduated from Bentley University. He began his firefighting career when he was 26 years old in Fairhaven, Mass. in 1986 — and continued in the profession for 35 years.
Spivack moved to Hinesburg in 1998 and joined the department in July of that year. Spivack quickly rose through the ranks of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
He was promoted posthumously to the rank of deputy fire chief.
During his later years with the department, he served as the department’s education liaison and would regularly visit the Hinesburg Community School, driving the fire trucks to the elementary school to give the kids tours.
Spivack “was a proud firefighter, and loved the department and his community,” his obituary reads. “He always insisted on driving himself despite being told that his rank allowed him to just ride and could often be found behind the wheel of Engine No. 1. He is described as being like ‘a kid in the toy store’ when he was talking about the engines.”
Spivack is survived by his wife Margaret and their sons, Ronald, and Evan of Hinesburg; his parents, Jolyon and Dorothy Spivack; his sister, Faye and husband, Mark Kushinsky.
“Eric loved his town through and through,” his obituary reads. “His family thanks the town for all of their love and support in this time and over the years.”
