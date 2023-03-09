Following two hours of classroom instruction, members of the Hinesburg Fire Department took to the ice on Lake Iroquois to practice what they learned.
On Feb. 12, over a dozen members of the department, along with instructors from Shelburne, took to the ice. The ice had been tested and a hole cut a few days earlier when full-time firefighters completed their training.
Members who got into the water donned ice rescue suits. Other members who provided support from the ice wore life vests.
Training started with the members in suits practicing getting into the water, crossing the opening, and exiting. As the rescuer crossed the opening, they floated on their back and were directed across by someone on the ice using hand signals.
As the training progressed, members started tossing rescue lines to the “victim,” practiced using a pole to rescue them, and finished with the rescuer entering the water to save the victim. Prior to entering the water, the rescuer is secured to a rope, which is handled by members on the ice. Once the rescuer has reached and secured the victim with a belt to the rope, the rescuer signals the team to start pulling both to safety.
The Shelburne Fire Department, attended the training and allowed the use of its ice rescue equipment.
Members of the public are reminded to always check ice before going out and pay attention while on the ice, particularly during times of temperature swings.
