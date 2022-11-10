Hinesburg has inked a three-year contract with Richmond Rescue to provide ambulance services as the town moves to evaluate its public safety departments — police, fire, and rescue — more comprehensively over the next few years.
The deal comes a little more than a year after first agreeing to an interim contract with the rescue agency. Hinesburg had for decades contracted with Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue in Colchester, but that organization notified Hinesburg officials that it would be unable to continue offering service in Hinesburg.
“St. Michael’s call volumes kept going up just like everybody else,” said Hinesburg Fire Chief Nick Baker. “They had a hard time staffing all of these calls.”
The town briefly considered starting its own ambulance service but in February received recommendations against that course of action from the state.
“We just having a hard time staffing calls as is,” Baker said.
“When we had to find coverage because of not starting the ambulance service, we approached Richmond Rescue and said, ‘We’re willing to go with you,’” Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit said.
The contract with Richmond is effective through June 30, 2025, and the rate will be $14 per Hinesburg resident for the first two years — equating to an annual cost of just under $66,000 for the town, Odit said. The contract also comes with a 3 percent cap.
“This is just an amazing deal for the town,” selectboard member Maggie Gordon said.
Richmond Rescue covers its own town, a portion of Jericho, St. George and Hinesburg — but Hinesburg is its “most significant (number) of calls,” Odit said.
The contract gives the town some time to contemplate whether it should start its own service in the future. With 400 units of housing expected to come online in the next few years, the town is expected to grow anywhere from 20 to 30 percent.
Hinesburg is also currently in discussions with Richmond about merging the town’s police departments together, but that — if it materializes — could take years.
The town is hoping to have a consultant assist with these discussions. In September, officials sought bids for a consultant to work with a residents’ task force to shape the direction of the town’s police and fire departments.
Hinesburg hasn’t conducted a full study of its public safety departments since 2008.
Last week, Odit said the town had received six bids. The consultant, according to the request for proposal, would prepare a 10-year strategic plan for achieving specific goals that reflect the community’s public safety values and vision, he said.
“The current plan is to bring on a firm that can put together a strategic plan for us and ask what the appropriate staffing level for the fire department should be, having in town ambulance service, and then the same questions for the police department,” Baker said.
The three-year Richmond contract, meanwhile, “will give us a good sense of where we stand with our on-call members,” he explained. “Do we have enough people to provide coverage 24/7. It’ll give us a good sense as to how much our volume will grow.
“There are significant developments in town that potentially will increase our volume,” he added.
