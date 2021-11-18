John Boquet and his daughter Jenny and son Brad, of Hinesburg, were recently presented a Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award by the American Cancer Society in recognition of the family’s fight for a world without cancer.
The Boquet family formed Team Jeremy for Relay for Life of Chittenden County in memory of their son and brother, Jeremy, who died unexpectedly in 2015, at 22, when a blood clot stopped his heart. After he died, cancer was discovered.
The family helped revive the society’s Daffodil Days fundraiser in the northern Vermont in 2018. Jenny and her mother, Gina, were the top-selling volunteers in Vermont in 2018. In May 2018, Gina was diagnosed with cancer and died three weeks later.
“They are courageous, determined volunteers and we are fortunate that they choose to be aligned with the American Cancer Society,” said Hilary Casillas, associate director with the American Cancer Society.
Jenny joined the event leadership team for her local relay in 2019. Jenny and Brad are co-captains for their Relay for Life team and have already raised $2,000 for 2021.
The Sandra C. Labaree award is named in honor of the late Sandra C. Labaree, a longtime American Cancer Society volunteer from Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.