Merrily Lovell is perplexed about how to increase participation in Hinesburg’s town meeting after so few participated last year when the pandemic made remote access so easy.
“I don’t put so much stock in the reasons why people say they don’t come to the meeting. We didn’t have much better attendance last year when it was on Zoom,” the Hinesburg Selectboard chair said at a recent meeting.
Even when town voters could have lounged in front of the fire cocooned in the comfort of home, attendance was low, Lovell said.
The selectboard is contemplating changing the method voters use to decide all town articles from the town meeting floor to Australian ballot in hopes of maximizing the number of people who decide critical issues like the budget.
And it wants town voters to contemplate this change, too.
Assistant town manager Joy Dubin Grossman said about 100 people engaged remotely in the town’s annual exercise in the democratic process last year, although the number might be higher if some people were tuning in together to the Zoomed town meeting.
With the threat of COVID lingering, town officials are worried the number showing up this March could be even smaller.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to have just 75 people,” town clerk Missy Ross said.
The town had 160-170 people show up for town meetings in recent years before the pandemic, Ross said.
Board member Dennis Place echoed the long-held worry of so many over the years about having so few people make big decisions that affect everyone.
“I wouldn’t feel comfortable with 75 people deciding on the budget,” he said.
Town manager Todd Odit said the town has an opportunity for a limited time to change via Australian ballot how the town votes on some issues, particularly the budget, from a voice vote to an Australian ballot.
To make the change under Act 162, the town would need to have a special election on the switch before the end of December. Passed in 2020, Act 162 enabled towns that vote by voice vote to decide during 2021 to vote by Australian ballot.
Odit said the switch would be permanent, unless the town became dissatisfied with voting by Australian ballot after 2022 and voted to revert to voting from the floor at town meeting.
Board members Phil Pouech, Mike Loner and Ross all worried that having the vote in December might seem too rushed.
“It doesn’t feel good to me either,” Ross said. She doesn’t want it to appear as if town officials ramrodded the change through.
However, she said, “The prevailing sentiment is that people want to change to Australian ballot.”
Ross said there are so many reasons people can’t make it to town meetings and are excluded from voting, including mobility issues.
Given the town’s size and the size of its budget, “it’s something we should think of putting to the voters,” Ross said.
After talking to Hinesburg’s state representative Bill Lippert, Ross is optimistic the Legislature will extend the authority granted by Act 162 for towns to have voting by Australian, or secret, ballot this year.
But since the Legislature is not in session again until January, that is a short time to make the change before town meeting in March.
If the change is not made in December and if the Legislature does not extend the authority for towns to decide to vote by Australian ballot, the town would have to vote by voice vote for the change to Australian ballot.
Before — and presumably after — the pandemic, the only way for a town to switch to Australian ballot is by a voice vote at town meeting, Odit said.
If the town stays with voice voting, the possibility of having a hybrid remote and in-person Hinesburg’s town meeting was nixed. Odit said trying to keep track of votes on Zoom “is a disaster waiting to happen.”
If the change is made Hinesburg will still have its traditional town meeting on the night before Town Meeting Day where people can debate issues.
The town clerk thinks it’s important to explain to voters how the opportunity has just presented itself and why it’s a good idea, but she doesn’t think this will be difficult.
Ross said, “People have been through this before. We made the change for the school budget 10 years ago. There was a groundswell of people who wanted it switched, and it was switched. I think you could end up having that happen in this case, too.”
