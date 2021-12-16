In October, Sgt. Caleb Casco came upon a suspicious truck pulling a camper parked in the lot of Alliance Church on Pond Road in Hinesburg.
After he returned to his cruiser to check the driver’s license, Casco realized the vehicle was connected to an armed robbery at a Kinney Drugs in South Burlington.
Walking back to confront the driver, Casco saw the suspect, Johny Bixby, in the camper pull a gun from underneath a pillow and stick it in the waistband of his pants.
As Bixby stepped out of the trailer, Casco grabbed the gun and made the arrest.
At the Hinesburg selectboard meeting on Dec. 8, Casco related this story, one of several he told to illustrate why he believes a sixth officer is important to the town’s police department.
“This sixth position is a serious officer safety addition to our department,” Casco said. If it had been a less experienced officer alone back in October, the situation might have turned out differently.
A year and a half after the Hinesburg Police Department was set at six officers, a discussion about whether that’s too many has come up again.
The Hinesburg Selectboard, which is putting together next year’s municipal budget, is looking for cuts and dropping the police department to five officers remains an option.
Town manager Todd Odit warned the board that a bigger than normal jump in the tax rate may be required due to growth in salaries. The town has hired two new full-time employees for the fire and ambulance department and hired Odit as Hinesburg’s first town manager.
A sixth officer that was added to the department a year and half ago. Officer Brett Lindemuth is leaving the Hinesburg Police Department in January, so this could be a way to cut the town’s budget, and no one would lose a job.
While a majority of the board has indicated keeping the department at six officers, that opinion is not unanimous. Board member Dennis Place has repeatedly said he wants to find places to cut town spending, and the police department is no exception.
Place missed the Dec. 1 board meeting but sent word via chair Merrily Lovell that he not only didn’t support keeping the police department at six officers, but he would also like to see it reduced to four officers.
The town’s sixth officer position for three years has been funded through a $125,000 Community Oriented Policing Services grant, but he doesn’t know if withdrawing from the program will result in any ramifications for Hinesburg.
“I am not against the police,” Place said at the Dec. 8 board meeting. “This is nothing against the police department at all. For me, It’s just all the things that we want to do. I just want to make sure we can afford it.”
Although it appears many Hinesburg residents want a police department, ambulance and fire department services, they cost a lot of money, he said.
The national average for a small town with little crime is one police officer per 1,000 people, Place said. Hinesburg’s population is just under 4,700, according to the most recent census.
Police chief Anthony Cambridge has been making the case for keeping the sixth position. On Dec. 8 Casco appeared before the board with him.
Casco said that the town signed an agreement “to staff this position for the duration of the program, to not reduce our staffing, to not divert funds in other ways,” Casco said. “Whether there is a legal way out of that, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s an ethical way out of it.”
Although the selectboard voted to apply for the COPS grant in summer 2020, the program started this March. The town will receive funds for the sixth officer for three years with the stipulation that the town will pay for the fourth year, which means the program ends in 2025.
Cambridge and Casco said the number of times officers will have to go on calls alone will increase if the sixth officer is eliminated.
Like the Bixby arrest, Casco told the selectboard about another solo call that he said could have gone wrong. He transported a violent drunk from the Hinesburg Jolley gas station and convenience store to detox in Burlington where the staff there refused to take him. When Casco got the man to the state prison in St. Albans, it took five correction officers to get the man out of the police car and into a holding cell.
“If there had been a medical emergency during that process we would have been screwed,” Casco said.
Cambridge also said a sixth officer helps keep overtime budget low.
For example, he said, if a cop pulls someone over for a traffic violation and it turns out there’s an active warrant, the officer still needs to take them to the state prison.
“That means I have to call someone in. If the person is aggressive, I have to call two persons in. This is all stuff that ends up going onto the overtime budget,” Cambridge said.
Board chair Merrily Lovell said cutting the sixth officer to try to reduce the town’s budget sounds like “being pennywise and pound foolish because we’re going to be paying more because we have less officers.”
Cambridge said when voters approved the police department budget at last Town Meeting Day, “It was very clear that they were voting on a sixth officer.”
Revenue from traffic violations is down because officers have been pulling over fewer people during COVID to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus. Cambridge said the department plans to step up traffic enforcement and having the sixth officer would help this effort.
Any town department looking for ways to increase revenue is appreciated board member Mike Loner said, but “looking for revenue through traffic stops is a slippery slope.”
About a third of the drivers the Hinesburg Police Department stops get a ticket, a third get a written warning and a third get a verbal warning, Cambridge said. “We don’t count on that money, and I don’t plan that we ever would, but it’s not something we should ignore.”
Overweight trucks tear up the roads and speeding drivers affect the quality of life in the town, he said.
Board member Phil Pouech said the data about Hinesburg’s police stops seem to show that the department regards a traffic stop “as a teachable moment.”
“We definitely want to lower the expenses, but we hear from the voters again and again they want the services,” Lovell said.
A town budget forum will be held Jan. 5 at town hall.
