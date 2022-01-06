Several people in the area made a resolution before the new year to help a Hinesburg couple whose baby was delivered in early December under very scary circumstances.
Stephen and Sarah Park, owners of Full Belly Farm in Hinesburg, were riding in the backseat of Stephen’s father’s truck in Clarksville, Tenn., when they had a head-on collision.
“Another driver came into their lane and hit them head on. Everyone in the car only had minor injuries, other than Sarah — who was rushed by ambulance to the nearby hospital,” Stephen’s sister Elizabeth Hoverson said.
Sarah was in her seventh month of pregnancy and doctors discovered the accident caused a tear in her placenta.
She needed an emergency C-section.
About three hours after the Dec. 8 accident, Adrian Oliver Park was delivered. At 29 weeks, he only weighed 3 pounds, 6 ounces.
He is still confined to a neonatal intensive care unit in Nashville, Tenn.
Just before New Year’s Day, Stephen said it looked like Adrian probably will need to stay in the hospital another five weeks, “but he’s healthy and everything is going well.”
By Dec. 30 Adrian had grown to 4 pounds, 8 ounces. He’s being fed his mother’s milk by a feeding tube.
The switch to his mother’s milk has resulted in dirty diapers, Hoverson said. “I never knew so many people would be excited over a few dirty diapers.”
Stephen said Adrian appears close to having the breathing mask removed and being able to breathe on his own, which will need to happen before he can nurse or be fed with a bottle.
A quick visit to Stephen’s parents planned for a week now looks like it will probably last for another five weeks — meaning it will be more than two months that Adrian will spend at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.
His parents are staying with family or friends to be close and able to spend as much time as they can with their son.
Stephen said he didn’t have any idea how much of their medical bills and other expenses insurance will cover.
“We’re just really glad that he’s OK, that we’re OK and really appreciate that the hospital is so accommodating,” Stephen said.
The doctors and nurses have been great about letting them spend time with their baby any time of day, he said.
“Sarah was covered under Vermont’s health insurance during her pregnancy and now there are real concerns that the medical bills for Adrian and Sarah will not be covered here in Tennessee,” wrote Hoverson in a note about a GoFundMe campaign she launched.
Hoverson also said she was worried about the expenses her brother and sister-in-law’s farm will incur from their being absent for so long.
“As small business owners of a farm, there will be difficulties to come as they are here caring for the baby here in Tennessee and not able to be back in Vermont full time preparing for this upcoming season,” Hoverson said.
The Parks bought the former Norris Berry Farm from the Vermont Land Trust in 2016 and it’s been Full Belly Farm since. The farm is known for its farmstand and pick your own flowers and produce — particularly berries.
Sarah is also known for selling the farm’s produce at the Shelburne Farmers Market on Saturdays during the season.
The experience is a marathon and not a sprint, and Adrian “still has a long road ahead of him,” Hoverson said.
Stephen said they haven’t “started down the road of figuring out how much we’re going to owe.”
In early December, less than two weeks after the start of the GoFundMe it had already surpassed its initial goal of $35,000 with $41,000 raised. The goal was increased to $60,000 and more than $57,000 had been raised by New Year’s Day.
More at gofund.me/17393b9a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.