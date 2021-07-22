The director of the Hinesburg Community Resource Center is leaving for greener educational pastures.
Rachel Kring, who headed the resource center for about seven years, is taking a job as a paraprofessional working with second graders in math and literacy at Hinesburg Community School.
Kring’s last day will be Aug. 10.
She told the resource center in June she was leaving so she hopes that will be enough time to find a replacement for her part-time position.
Directly out of college Kring went to work for Americorps and discovered she really liked working for nonprofits. But now, she said, she’s ready for a change.
“I’m looking forward to a new adventure,” Kring said.
During her tenure, the Hinesburg Community Resource Center became a separate line item in the town’s budget in recognition of its vital role in the community.
The organization also became the owners of the building where it had been housed for several years. Jan Blomstrann, of NRG Systems, donated the building on Bollards Corner Road, next to the library, to the organization.
Kring said the donation was wonderful, but it also came with added responsibilities for the organization like maintenance.
